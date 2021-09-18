Abu Dhabi eases entry rules as Covid cases continue to fall

International travellers arriving in Abu Dhabi will no longer need to wear a quarantine wristband from Sunday under new government guidelines.

The wristband, which was launched last September has been worn by visitors over the past year until they complete a mandatory 14-day self-isolation as part of plans to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the emirate.

The tag was given to passengers arriving at all Abu Dhabi entry points.

On Saturday, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic said it has approved home quarantine without the use of wristbands for international travellers and those in contact with positive cases. Positive cases must still wear a wristband.

The decision follows implementation of enhanced precautionary measures.

“The committee has approved continued strict adherence to home quarantine procedures and required testing schedules based on personal responsibility, as well as monitoring by healthcare systems to ensure compliance with precautionary measures. Violators will be reported to the Attorney-General,” a statement said.

Separately, the committee updated the entry procedure to Abu Dhabi emirate from within the UAE and has approved the cancellation of Covid-19 testing requirements to enter, effective from Sunday.

The decision follows the announcement of a decreased Covid-19 infection rate in the emirate of 0.2 percent of total tests and the activation of the green pass system to enter some public places.

The committee said it will continue to monitor events and urges all citizens, residents and visitors to continue adhering to precautionary measures to protect public health and safety, maintain successes, and advance the nation’s sustainable recovery.