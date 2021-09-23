UAE says Covid support program to wind down as economy picks up

The UAE’s Central Bank said on Thursday it has begun winding down an economic support program launched in response to the coronavirus pandemic as the economy shows signs of gradual recovery.

The reduced reserve requirements for banks won’t change for now and neither will the lower loan-to-value ratio required for first-time home buyers seeking mortgage loans, the bank said in a statement.

The loan deferral component of the Targeted Economic Support Scheme will expire by the end of 2021 with financial institutions able to carry on tapping a collateralised AED50 billion ($13.6 billion) liquidity facility until the middle of 2022, in line with earlier guidance.

Banks can draw on the facility to provide new loans and financing to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and other private corporates affected by the virus fallout.

The announcement comes after Khaled Mohamed Balama, governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), held a meeting with the CEOs of selected national and foreign banks operating in the UAE on Tuesday.

Supported by the ongoing economic recovery, the CBUAE assessed the UAE’s financial system as stable. Liquidity in the banking system and banks’ capital buffers remained adequate.

The governor said that the CBUAE will continue to closely supervise banks’ asset quality and the adequacy of provisioning.