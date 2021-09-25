Dubai ruler’s son becomes finance minister in UAE Cabinet reshuffle

The UAE has appointed the son of the Dubai ruler as the country’s finance minister as part of a broader reorganisation intended to speed up the pace of change in the Gulf nation.

Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed will also hold the role of a deputy prime minister, according to tweets from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on Saturday.

As finance minister, he fills a position left vacant after the death in March of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid.

The changes would help the government focus on its priorities and “keep up with the coming stage of changes and challenges,” said Sheikh Mohammed. He said government work will now be “driven by large transformative projects, not only long-term strategic plans.”

Work will be structured in phases of six months to two years, as opposed to a previous strategy of splitting it into periods of five to 10 years, Sheikh Mohammed said.

The UAE is the second-biggest Gulf economy and this month outlined plans to reposition itself as a global hub for business and finance. The OPEC member is hoping to exceed 4 percent growth in 2021 and is looking to create more than 30,000 jobs in the coming year, Economy Minister Abdulla bin Touq said in September.

Other cabinet changes: