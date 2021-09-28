Tickets ‘selling fast’ for launch of Ain Dubai observation wheel

Tickets are “selling fast” ahead of the opening of Ain Dubai the world’s largest and tallest observation wheel in Dubai, it has been announced.

The attraction on Bluewaters Island will welcome its first customers when it opens on October 21.

Mohamed Sharaf, chief operating officer, Dubai Holding Entertainment, said: “With only four weeks to go until Ain Dubai opens, time is running out to be one of the first to experience one of our 19 truly unique and customisable experiences, all against the backdrop of Dubai’s dazzling skyline for breath-taking land and seascapes.

“Our sunset views experience for the opening day has already sold out, with others selling fast. Ain Dubai is the ultimate celebration destination, and we can’t wait to welcome the world to celebrate with us in just a few weeks.”

Tickets for the venue for views, sunsets, entertainment and celebrations are on sale at www.aindubai.com.

Ain Dubai aims to re-imagine the traditional observation wheel experience, translating it into a world-class entertainment hot spot that delivers bespoke experiences.

Tickets recently went on sale for the celebration packages which include romantic experiences for proposals and even weddings, birthday parties, anniversaries, baby naming days, gender reveals, renewing your vows, baby showers and graduations.

There are also dining and themed options including tasting and mezze, pizza and hops, cheese and grape, and healthy choices, right up to a full dining experience including two rotations.

The 48 passenger cabins that circle the enormous circumference of the wheel have capacity to carry more than 1,750 visitors at once.