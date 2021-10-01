First visitors enter Expo 2020 Dubai as gates open to the public

Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday welcomed its first visitors from across the world as the gates opened to the largest global gathering that features the participation of more than 190 countries.

The first World Expo in the Middle East is now underway, with visitors arriving on Friday morning for the first of 182 days.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum toured the Expo site and visited the pavilions of the UAE, the United States and Kazakhstan on Friday, alongside Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan and Deputy Ruler Sheikh Maktoum.

Thursday night saw the grand opening ceremony (pictured below) of what is being dubbed as the world’s greatest show.

Reem Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and director-general of Expo 2020 Dubai, said in comments published by state news agency WAM: “Expo 2020 Dubai provides us with an ideal opportunity to present the UAE’s authentic Emirati heritage, values and ancient traditions.”

She added that during 182 days, the UAE would use the global event to highlight its role in the international scene.

Dimitri S Kerkentzes, secretary-general of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the organisers of the global event, said: “The world is coming together for the first time since the pandemic began, to connect, to exchange and to learn on this extraordinary global stage. The time has now come to open Expo 2020 Dubai, an Expo that marks the era, that plays a defining role in the global recovery, and that contributes to a better future.

“For tens of millions of people, Expo 2020 Dubai is a tremendous occasion to reconnect with the whole world, to truly engage with critical questions of universal importance and to showcase innovative and cutting-edge solutions to our global problems. Expo 2020 Dubai will be a transformational event, creating new partnerships and generating deep and meaningful connections to make our world better.”

Somaya Al Ali, director of local government relations at Expo, expressed the UAE’s “profound pride” to host such a high-profile international show for the first time in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

She told WAM that the international community’s confidence in the UAE is excellent. “We are proud of our important role as national cadres in this prominent global event,” she added.

Abdulfattah Sharaf, CEO, HSBC UAE & head of international markets, told Arabian Business: “The opening ceremony of Dubai Expo 2020 was an incredible experience and completely lived up to its billing of being the greatest show on earth. This is a special year for both HSBC and the UAE – 2021 is our 75th anniversary of opening for business here and it marks the nation’s own Golden Jubilee, so it is a perfect time to be celebrating the ideas for the future that Expo will showcase.

“Expo’s themes of sustainability, mobility, and opportunity align well with HSBC’s own values and commitment to customers, and I encourage everyone to use the experience of Expo to ask big questions with the potential to shape the future, because at HSBC we know that big ideas open up a world of opportunity.”

Until March 31, 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai will highlight music, architecture, technology and culture from around the globe as part of its packed events calendar.

The event will provide all attendees with the opportunity to celebrate the history and achievements of other countries. It will also bring together the world’s brightest minds through its Programme for People and Planet.