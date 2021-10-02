Saudi Arabia to restrict key services to double jabbed people from October 10

Saudi Arabia said on Saturday that only double jabbed people will be able to access key services including shops, public transport and airports from October 10.

According to an official source at the Ministry of Interior, two doses of approved vaccines will be required to enter government, private and educational activities, events and facilities and use of public transportation as part of the kingdom’s continuing efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

The source, quoted by the Saudi Press Agency, said that starting at 6am on Sunday October 10, double vaccines jabs will be needed to:

Enter any economic, commercial, cultural, recreational, sports or tourism activity.

Enter any cultural, scientific, social or recreational event.

Enter any governmental or private establishment.

Board planes and get any public transportation.

The source stressed the need for everyone to adhere to the precautionary and preventive measures and approved protocols.

Last month, Saudi Arabia further eased its travel restrictions, updating entry procedures and reducing the length of its institutional quarantine to five days, following instructions issued by the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) to all airlines operating in the kingdom.

Effective September 23, the institutional quarantine period for travellers entering the kingdom from unbanned countries was reduced to five days for non-vaccinated individuals or those who’ve received only one dose of vaccines approved by Saudi Arabia.

Those who’ve taken the full dose of a coronavirus vaccine not approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, namely the Chinese-manufactured Sinopharm or Sinovac, or who’ve take only one shot of vaccines approved by the WHO but not by Saudi Arabia, also need to quarantine for five days.

Earlier in September, Saudi Arabia reopened its borders for citizens looking to travel to the UAE, South Africa and Argentina, with all three countries removed from the kingdom’s banned provided that the precautionary and preventative measures to guard against the spread of coronavirus are adhered to.