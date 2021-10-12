Why development finance needs private sector help

The far-off corners of the world that most badly need development financing are often not even on investors’ radars.

It makes sense. These corners, where poverty rates are high and violence is rife, are not risk-free investment environments – something most investors rate highly in their analysis before committing funds.

But these often rural locales, where millions lack access to jobs and education, clean water, transport and basic infrastructure, is exactly where funds need to be funnelled.

Traditionally, development finance institutions, like the World Bank and various regional and country-level development banks, have channelled money to these markets, but it’s not enough, and increasingly calls echo for the private sector to fill the estimated $2.5 trillion-gap.

Additionally, facing somewhat of an identity crisis, it is time for the development finance institutions to refocus.

“They need to think about, from a development and financing perspective – not just what the immediate requirements are – but they really need to see their role as a way to reshape the future of the global economy,” Mukund Bhatnagar, a partner at Kearney in Dubai told Arabian Business.

Part of this is reframing risks. Where investors have traditionally focused solely on the bottom line, increasingly they’re looking at environmental, social and governance issues as climate change poses a magnifying threat.

“If they think about their role as a way to shift the economies towards achieving the UN Sustainabile Development Goals, they realise that the risk is not so much on the individual transactions, but the risk is spread over multiple transactions and in collaboration with other players in the economy,” Bhatnagar said.

Mukund Bhatnagar, a partner at Kearney in Dubai.

Risks all around

Like the private sector, development finance institutions operating within countries also face risks. The World Bank has said in developing economies indebtedness shouldn’t climb above 58 to 60 percent; for low-income countries it’s about 40 percent, at which point the probability of default increases.

“The development financial institutions need to keep a lookout for that, and make sure that they don’t go beyond these levels, which will then create more trouble and potentially put some stops to the recovery,” said Bhatnagar.

Ultimately though, the development finance institutions should be able to shoulder the risk for private companies and partner with the private sector – from commercial banks and non-governmental organisations to fintechs – to fill gaps.

Bhatnagar said that development finance institutions often lack the networks commercial banks have and using those existing networks can create access to financing. In areas where large portions of the population are unbanked, like in Lebanon or Egypt, partnerships with groups who are present on the ground are crucial to identify where funding is needed.

And as far as technology in development finance goes, these institutions “need to be at the forefront of that technological transformation,” he said. “If we look forward they need to accelerate those digital transformation plans that they have.”