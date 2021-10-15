Why the shape of Dubai’s future energy market is circular

The Dubai Supreme Council of Energy said on Friday it has launched the Circular Economy Committee to bring public and private entities together to support the circular economy.

The Committee will develop actionable initiatives to upscale current applications and introduce best international practices in circular economies, according to a statement carried by state news agency WAM.

A circular economy is a system that focuses on reducing the extraction of natural resources, minimising waste, and regenerate natural systems. In a circular economy, raw materials, components and products keep their value for as long as possible, while renewable energy sources are used

“The UAE attaches great importance to achieving sustainable and effective use of natural resources by transitioning to a green economy and increasing the share of clean and renewable energy sources. The UAE Circular Economy Policy identifies the country’s priorities in terms of a circular economy. Priorities include infrastructure, sustainable transportation, manufacturing, food production and consumption,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, vice chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.

Al Tayer (pictured below) stated that the committee aims to encourage investment in the circular economy and propose viable suggestions that support the upscaling of current applications.

He added: “We aim to develop and launch innovative tools and initiatives in collaboration with our strategic partners to promote the adoption of the circular economy model across different sectors and ensure its application according to methodologies that link all effective players.

“We also strive to support start-ups and develop the capabilities of entrepreneurs in this vital sector in addition to encouraging the utilisation of modern technologies capabilities by enhancing the efficiency of natural resources and promoting sustainable practices to reuse resources, reduce waste, limit carbon emissions, and build a better future for generations to come.”

The announcement comes just days after it was revealed that Finland, a pioneer of the circular economy, is offering its know-how to UAE entities focused on reducing waste and increasing sustainability.

“So far [we are] engaged in discussions; concrete steps [are] to follow,” Finnish Ambassador to the UAE, Qatar and Bahrain, Marianne Nissilä, told Arabian Business.

The Finnish Minister of Economic Affairs Mika Lintilä was in the UAE last week with a business delegation at Expo 2020 Dubai and talks focused primarily on export promotion, but sustainability was also on the agenda.

In the UAE, Finland’s focus has been on waste management. The capital Abu Dhabi alone generates about 940,000 tonnes of waste each month – almost the weight of two empty Burj Khalifas. And only about 30 percent of Abu Dhabi’s rubbish is recycled by Tadweer, formally known as the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre. But by this end of year, the emirate is aiming to recycle 75 percent of all items collected.

Finland, which in 2016 mapped out a path to a national circular economy model that looks to eliminate waste, deposits less than 1 percent of its municipal waste in landfills.