Saudi king replaces health minister as coronavirus curbs are set to ease

King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has issued a royal order relieving Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan bin Mohammed Al-Rabiah of his position as Minister of Health.

The Saudi ruler also issued another order appointing Fahad bin Abdulrahman bin Dahes Al-Jalajel as the new Minister of Health. No reason was given for the change.

The announcement comes as Saudi Arabia plans to ease Covid-19 curbs from Sunday in response to a sharp drop in daily infections and a considerable development in vaccinations.

The government will lift social distancing measures and will allow full-capacity attendance at the country’s two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah for those who have taken the full dose of vaccines, the interior ministry said.

Saudi Arabia has also cancelled restrictions on fully vaccinated people at closed venues, gatherings, transportation, restaurants and cinemas while masks are no longer mandatory at public open places althought they are still imposed at closed venues.

Total coronavirus cases in the Gulf kingdom since the start of the pandemic top 548,000 with more than 8,750 deaths.

Another royal order issued by the Saudi king (pictured above) announced the appointment of Al-Rabiah as Minister of Hajj and Umrah.