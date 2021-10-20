DHL commits to Abu Dhabi growth with launch of major new logistics hub

Logistics giant DHL Express has further cemented its presence in the UAE by starting construction on a new hub at Abu Dhabi International Airport.

The 15,000 sq m facility on a airside/landside plot, located in the airport’s Future Cargo Area, is being developed in partnership with Abu Dhabi Airports Free Zone Authority (ADAFZ).

It is scheduled to be completed in late 2022, a statement said.

DHL said the new airport facility constitutes the company’s latest investment in strengthening the global trade links of the UAE’s capital with an initial head count of 210 employees.

Geoff Walsh, country manager of DHL Express UAE, said: “We are proud to be adding yet another solid foothold to our extensive network in the UAE, and specifically in Abu Dhabi which is fast growing as a global trade and e-commerce hub.

“By establishing our presence at the Abu Dhabi International Airport, we reiterate our commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s growth plans and aligning to its ambitious 2050 economic vision, while simultaneously providing a primary location to facilitate DHL’s Middle East Road Network operations, connecting the UAE seamlessly across the GCC & Levant countries.”

DHL said the new facility has future expansion potential to increase capacity by an additional 50 percent and will be equipped to handle up to 3,600 inbound and outbound/transit shipments per hour, amounting to 86,400 shipments a day.

Shareef Al Hashmi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Airports, said: “DHL Express’ new logistics hub is an exciting and welcomed new addition to Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Future Cargo offering which strengthens our presence as a facilitator of global trade and bolsters Abu Dhabi’s position as an important regional and international hub for air freight.”

DHL’s Abu Dhabi operations have grown significantly over the years from a facility at AUH Cargo Village, before moving to a bespoke integrator operation of more than 4,300 sq m in the Airport Logistics Park.

DHL has a global network composed of more than 220 countries and territories and about 285,000 employees and is part of Deutsche Post.