Expo 2020 Dubai sees over 1.4m visitors in first 24 days

With numbers boosted by Space Week, music and cultural performances, a public holiday long weekend and the half-term school break, Expo 2020 Dubai has welcomed 1,471,314 visits in its first 24 days.

Continuing to bring Expo 2020 Dubai to a global digital audience, the number of virtual visitors has also risen to 10.8 million since 1 October, up from 9.3 million last week.

According to organisers, children made up about one quarter of visits to the Expo site over the school break, attracted by a range of activities including a coaching programme by cricketing giants Rajasthan Royals and Turn Up & Play football sessions hosted by coaches from Manchester City.

Space Week included a series of debates on the challenges and opportunities offered by the commercialisation of the sector as well as nebula music, star-gazing and a chance for visitors to hear from the UAE’s first astronauts – the first female Emirati astronaut, Nora Al Matrooshi, and the first Emirati in space, Hazza Al Mansouri.

The Knights, the UAE’s aerobatic display team, and their Saudi counterparts the Saudi Falcons, staged a show in the skies above the Expo site while Al Wasl drew large crowds to its space-themed projection show.

The recent long weekend saw large crowds attending a performance by Expo 2020’s all-female Firdaus Orchestra, who filled the Jubilee Stage with a space-themed repertoire comprising classical music and an original composition by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman.

Iraqi megastar Kadim Al Sahir also kickstarted Expo 2020 Dubai’s Infinite Nights series while regular events such as night-time light festival Kaleidoscope have proven “hugely popular”, according to a statement.

It added that visitors have also flocked to more than 200 food and beverage outlets across the site.