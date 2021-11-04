Emirates set to launch Tel Aviv flights in December as UAE-Israel ties deepen

Emirates on Thursday announced it will launch a daily non-stop flight between Dubai and Tel Aviv, Israel, starting on December 6.

The move comes as the UAE and Israel continue to develop greater economic cooperation to drive growth across a range of sectors, following the signing of the Abraham Accords last year.

Adnan Kazim, chief commercial officer, Emirates said: “Emirates is excited to announce Tel Aviv, one of the region’s key gateways, as its newest destination. With the start of services in just a few weeks, Emirates will provide more options for travellers to fly better to and from Tel Aviv via Dubai.

“We also look forward to welcoming more business and leisure travellers from Israel to Dubai, and onwards to other destinations on Emirates’ network.

He added: “We would like to thank the UAE and Israeli authorities for their support, and we await the opportunity to serve Israel and open up more prospects for both countries to continue to build a strong relationship while growing business and expanding tourism in the near future.”

The launch will come as Dubai continues to host the World Expo which has drawn in more than 2 million visits in its first month. Israel is participating at Expo 2020 Dubai with its own country pavilion.

Kazim said that with the opening of visa-free travel between both countries and the easing of restrictions across the Emirates network, the new services will meet future travel demand in and out of Tel Aviv (pictured above).

The airline will deploy its Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three class configuration, offering private suites in First Class, lie flat seats in Business Class and spacious seats in Economy Class to serve customers on the route between Dubai and Tel Aviv.

In addition to passenger operations, Emirates SkyCargo will offer 20 tonnes of cargo capacity each way between Dubai and Tel Aviv on the Boeing 777-300ER to support exports of pharmaceuticals, high-tech goods, vegetables and other perishables from Tel Aviv.

The flights are also expected to transport manufacturing raw materials and components, semiconductors and e-commerce parcels into Israel.

Emirates has fully restored its Middle East network following the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic and currently flies to 12 cities across the region.

Tel Aviv is Israel’s largest and most populous city, and is the economic and technological hub for the country.

The city attracted more than 4.5 million visitors in 2019, according to the Israeli Ministry of Tourism.