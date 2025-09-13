AD Ports Group JV starts crucial ferry service in the Comoros Islands

Serdal International, a joint venture of Abu Dhabi’s AD Ports Group and Resources Investment, an Abu Dhabi-based investment company, has started a new passenger ferry service in the Comoros island archipelago in East Africa, which is the first to also transport vehicles.

The official ceremony on the island of Anjouan was attended by Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of the Comoros, and Jumaa Rashed Al Remeithi, UAE Ambassador to the Comoros, among other senior officials.

This project is part of Serdal International’s endeavour to drive maritime trade and expand commercial operations in emerging markets, with a particular focus on Africa.

Managed by AD Ports Group’s Noatum Maritime, the ferry service is designed to enhance inter-island connectivity and will provide safe, reliable, and affordable transport for the people of the Comoros. It will also open greater access to markets, healthcare, education, and tourism opportunities.

Abdulaziz Zayed Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer of Serdal International, commented: “We are pleased to introduce a safe, dependable public water transportation to the Comoros, harnessing the potential of this island network to support community development and drive economic growth, in line with the directives of our wise leadership.”

Vessel Yameela, which can carry up to 190 passengers in air-conditioned comfort, and up to 45 vehicles, will provide the services. The route will link Port of Moroni, the principal maritime gateway on Grande Comore, the main island, with the town of Mutsamudu on the volcanic island of Anjouan.