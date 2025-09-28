ADX starts its two-day Global Investor Roadshow in New York from Monday  

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) , one of the world’s fastest-growing exchanges, is taking its Global Investor Roadshow and Conference to New York.

The two-day roadshow, organised in collaboration with Morgan Stanley, will be held from Monday, 29 September. It will showcase how the ADX and its listed companies are strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial hub with an innovative, dynamic, and transparent marketplace.

During the two-day roadshow, company management teams will present recent performance highlights and address key themes shaping the capital markets, including global energy trends and mergers and acquisitions. It will also feature one-on-one and group meetings between ADX-listed companies and leading asset managers, hedge funds, and institutional investors.

By the end of August this year, ADX’s market capitalisation had reached nearly US$850 billion, ranking it among the world’s top 20 exchanges.

Ghannam Butti Almazrouei, Chairman, and Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer, are heading the ADX delegation, which also has chief executives, chief financial officers, and other senior executives from 15 ADX-listed companies.

With a combined market capitalisation of more than US$300 billion, the 15 ADX-listed participating companies represent a diverse range of key growth sectors that are powering the UAE’s economy.

These include financial services, energy and utilities, real estate and infrastructure, healthcare, technology and artificial intelligence, logistics and transport, and telecommunications.