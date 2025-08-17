DP World revenues soar 20.4% to $11.24bn for H1 despite global trade headwinds

Dubai logistics company and port operators DP World continued to report strong revenue growth, reaching US$11.24 billion, a 20.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump, despite the ongoing geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Driven by strong performance across Ports & Terminals and recent acquisitions, DP World’s adjusted EBITDA reached $3.03 billion, up 21.4 per cent, while container volumes increased 5.6 per cent on a like-for-like basis, reaching 45.4 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) across the global portfolio.

EBITDA margin improved 0.2 points to 27.0 per cent. Net profit was up 68.5 per cent to US$960 million, compared to US$570 million in the same period last year.

DP World expects to deliver a strong full-year EBITDA performance, supported by sustained throughput growth, operational leverage in Ports & Terminals, strengthening balance sheet, and strategic capex and global integration.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, DP World Group Chairman and CEO, commented on business outlook: “Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the medium- to long-term outlook for global trade and logistics. As supply chains evolve, DP World is well-positioned to lead the industry in delivering efficient, resilient, and sustainable trade solutions that create long-term value.”

On the H1 results, Bin Sulayem added: “We are pleased to report strong first-half results, with both revenue and EBITDA growing by over 20 per cent.

“Ongoing geopolitical tensions, the continued closure of the Red Sea route, and rising uncertainty around global trade tariffs have caused significant disruption across the industry. Despite these challenges, our strategy of delivering integrated end-to-end solutions and operating critical infrastructure in key markets has allowed us to continue supporting cargo owners to move their freight and to deliver a strong set of results.”

The company continues to invest in strategic growth markets, with US$1.08 billion in capital expenditure during the first half of the year. The full-year capex target of US$2.5 billion will support expansion in Jebel Ali Port, Drydocks World, Tuna Tekra (India), London Gateway (UK), and Dakar (Senegal), along with DP World Logistics and P&O Maritime Logistics. These investments are focused on enhancing terminal capacity, supply chain integration, and digital capabilities to support long-term trade resilience.

Across terminals where DP World has operational control, the company handled 27.4 million TEU, an increase of 7.5 per cent year-on-year.

Yuvraj Narayan, Group Deputy CEO & CFO, commented: “This performance was underpinned by continued momentum in Ports & Terminals and Marine Services, supported by strong cash generation and a disciplined balance sheet. We remain well-positioned to fund strategic growth, maintain our credit strength, and respond to evolving market conditions.”

DP World’s freight forwarding platform now spans approximately 300 locations and covers more than 90 per cent of global trade lanes.

Bin Sulayem added: “We continue to enhance our logistics capabilities, allowing us to serve customers seamlessly across the world’s major trade lanes. Recent bolt-on acquisitions have expanded our offerings and introduced specialised capabilities aligned with the evolving needs of cargo owners.

“These investments address supply chain inefficiencies and strengthen connectivity across key corridors, enabling us to deliver more resilient, efficient, and tailored solutions.”