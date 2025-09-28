Dubai adopts regulatory framework for autonomous heavy vehicles

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has approved a comprehensive regulatory framework for the operation of autonomous heavy vehicles for logistics transport in the Emirate of Dubai.

The framework covers all regulatory standards, including licensing procedures, assessment of initial operational trials, technology requirements for the vehicles, and other conditions designed to ensure the safety of road users and drivers.

Developed in coordination with strategic partners, private companies, distributors, and retailers in the logistics transport sector, the framework represents a pioneering step towards the future of autonomous mobility in Dubai.

Pilot routes

The regulatory framework was developed in two phases. The first phase focused on identifying key pillars and directions, ensuring compliance with safety requirements, enhancing sustainability, making the sector more attractive to investors, and setting standards for licensing autonomous heavy vehicles.

The second phase defined five initial routes for the pilot stage, covering Jebel Ali Port, Al Maktoum International Airport, Jebel Ali Port Rail Freight Terminal, Dubai Investments Park, and Ibn Battuta Mall. The trial areas will be closely monitored, with certain routes operated under the supervision of a safety driver and others designated for driverless operations.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, commented: “The regulatory framework marks a significant step towards achieving the goals of Dubai’s Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims to convert 25 per cent of total mobility journeys in the emirate into autonomous trips by 2030, thereby strengthening Dubai’s position as a global leader in adopting future technologies and developing innovative, sustainable mobility solutions.

“The framework constitutes a key pillar in supporting the logistics transport sector by leveraging autonomous driving technologies to boost operational efficiency, cut carbon emissions, and enhance road safety. The commercial and land logistics transport sector is one of Dubai’s vital sectors, with a fleet of 61,290 heavy vehicles ranging in weight from 3.5 tonnes to 65 tonnes.”

Dubai Commercial and Logistics Land Transport Strategy 2030 aims to double the direct contribution of the land commercial and logistics transport sector to the emirate’s economy to AED16.8 billion (US$4.57 billion), increase technology adoption within the sector’s infrastructure by 75 per cent, cut carbon emissions by 30 per cent, and improve operational efficiency by 10 per cent.

“Dubai is among the world’s most prepared cities to adopt autonomous transport, thanks to its advanced infrastructure, adoption of the latest international standards, state-of-the-art communication networks, and other enablers that facilitate the integration of smart vehicles,” Al Tayer added.

“We look forward to the participation of establishments and companies operating in Dubai’s land commercial and logistics transport sector, along with representatives of leading global firms, in the initial trials of future mobility solutions that will advance the sector and enhance its competitiveness both regionally and internationally.”

Logisty launched

RTA, in collaboration with TruKKer, has also launched the digital logistics platform ‘Logisty’. It delivers commercial transport services for customers and businesses, manages fleets of logistics vehicles, and provides on-demand booking and tracking.

Logisty’s launch represents a major step forward for the logistics sector, strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading regional hub for logistics services and redefining goods transport in the emirate. It also connects customers with commercial transport providers.