Dubai Municipality interacts with Al Barsha residents for development of two parks

In an effort to get residents’ ideas for new parks and green recreational spaces that address their daily needs, reflect community aspirations, and contribute to enhancing quality of life, Dubai Municipality engaged with residents of Al Barsha in an open, on-the-ground dialogue session.

The organisation’s leadership team was headed by Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality.

During the meeting, the Municipality’s Public Facilities Agency presented plans to develop two parks and a central recreational space covering more than 31,000 square feet. Residents shared their preferences to shape how the parks will be designed, including safe play areas for children and running tracks for athletes, to family seating spaces, cycling lanes, and accessible facilities for all.

Bin Ghalita stressed the importance of field engagement, commenting: “Our citizens are our priority, and their voice is the foundation of any successful project. We do not just design parks on paper; we design them with the people and for the people, ensuring every individual feels the space is part of daily life and offers advanced well-being for the whole community.”

The discussion also addressed construction activity in the area, with updates on efforts to enhance and develop building systems, regulate housing rentals, and improve accommodation standards for bachelors, ensuring integrated urban development in Al Barsha.

The leaders highlighted initiatives designed to enhance customer experience, including the ‘Happiness Vehicle’, which visits citizens’ homes to complete digital transactions, and the ‘Virtual Appointment System’ which enables direct communication with Dubai Municipality leadership from anywhere.