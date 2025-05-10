Dubai Parks and Resorts unveils limited-time offer for UAE residents

Dubai Parks and Resorts has launched a special offer for UAE residents, providing access to one theme park for AED199 per person from May 9 to 25, 2025.

Residents can choose from four parks: MOTIONGATE Dubai, Real Madrid World, LEGOLAND Dubai, or LEGOLAND Water Park.

MOTIONGATE Dubai, the region’s largest Hollywood-inspired theme park, features 29 rides and attractions based on popular films.

Dubai Parks and Resorts announces two-week discount for residents

Visitors can experience rides such as John Wick: Open Contract, Now You See Me: High Roller, and Capitol Bullet Train from The Hunger Games.

Family options include Smurfs Studio Tours, Hotel Transylvania, and Kung Fu Panda: Unstoppable Awesomeness.

Real Madrid World, the first theme park dedicated to the football club, offers attractions including Hala Madrid Coaster, Stars Flyer, and La Fábrica Training Pitch. The park aims to appeal to visitors regardless of their interest in football.

LEGOLAND Dubai targets families with children aged 2-12, featuring 40 rides and attractions across six themed lands. The park combines play with creativity through LEGO-inspired experiences.

For those seeking water-based activities, LEGOLAND Water Park offers slides, a Wave Pool, and a water playground. Attractions include the Red Rush slide and a lazy river where visitors can float on LEGO rafts.

The promotional rate applies to both online bookings and purchases at the gate. Further information and bookings are available at the Dubai Parks and Resorts website.