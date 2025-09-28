HDFC Bank’s DIFC branch promises to comply with DFSA after sanctions

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private bank and the No. 1 in terms of market capitalisation, said it is committed to working alongside the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) after the Dubai banking regulator banned the onboarding of new clients at the bank’s Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) branch.

HDFC Bank also has representative offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, whose operations were not affected by the DFSA ban.

On Thursday, September 25, the DFSA prohibited HDFC’s DIFC branch from soliciting or conducting business with new clients who had not completed the onboarding process by that date.

Several other financial services activities, like advising on financial products, arranging investment deals, arranging or advising on credit, and custody-related services, were also covered under the restrictions imposed on the branch.

In a filing with the Bombay Stock Exchange, HDFC Bank said it had already initiated necessary steps to comply with the directives issued by the DFSA.

In a statement, the company said: “The Bank has already initiated necessary steps to comply with the directives in the above-referred notice and is committed to work with the DFSA to promptly remediate and address the DFSA concerns at the earliest.”

It also stated that the decision will have no significant financial impact.

“The business undertaken at the DIFC Branch is not material to the Bank’s operations or its financial position and accordingly no material impact/implications are expected with respect to the overall operations or financial position of the Bank,” HDFC Bank added.

The directive will remain enforced until the DFSA issues an amendment or revocation against the order.