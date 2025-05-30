India-based digital healthcare platform Practo launches instant online access services in UAE

Practo, an India-based digital healthcare platform, announced going live in the UAE, enabling users in Abu Dhabi , Dubai, and Sharjah to book appointments with verified doctors and access thousands of patient reviews.

Some of the early clinics and hospitals partnering with Practo.com include e-Kaya Skin Clinic, Sulaiman Habib Hospital and Clinics, Micris Dental, Smile on Dental Clinic and Quintinha hospitals, the platform said.

Shashank ND, Co-founder & CEO, Practo, said in today’s world, and particularly in a market such as the UAE, access to quality healthcare should not be defined by proximity alone.

“Our experience has shown that patient reviews are a trusted indicator for users to make a decision, and we are now happy to extend this opportunity to users in the UAE,” he said.

Shashank said the initial response to the online access services has been overwhelmingly positive.

Practo said it already has more than 31,000 doctors, 3,000 healthcare facilities, and over 50,000 monthly users already accessing the platform in the UAE.

As an insurance-led healthcare market, Dubai places strong emphasis on coverage when it comes to accessing care.

Practo said it already has insurance data at the establishment level and will make this available at the doctor level by the end of the month, enabling more informed patient decisions.

The launch builds on Practo’s over 10-year presence in the UAE through Insta by Practo, its hospital management software that powers operations at leading healthcare institutions across the region.

The online access services launch is part of the company’s efforts to expand its footprint to consumers in the Gulf country market.