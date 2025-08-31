RTA Customer Happiness Centres to provide digital and manual assistance

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reopened its Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool and Al Barsha. Following comprehensive redevelopment to transform them into hybrid centres, they now offer customers fully automated services, as well as the presence of dedicated service advisors.

The initiative forms part of RTA’s integrated plan to expand digital service provision in line with the UAE Digital Government Strategy and Dubai Government’s ‘Services 360’ vision.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), said the RTA was continuously striving to enhance its customer services through the adoption of the latest digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

Al Tayer commented: “These efforts reflect the vision and directives of our leaders to advance towards a smart city model and establish Dubai as the world’s smartest city, by delivering services and performance that exceeds customer expectations and ultimately achieve happiness for residents and visitors of the emirate.

“Transforming the Customer Happiness Centres in Umm Ramool and Al Barsha into hybrid centres forms part of RTA’s plan to convert these centres into smart, hybrid facilities that combine modern design with sustainability concepts in line with the Dubai Government’s ‘Services 360’ vision.

“The redevelopment of the two centres aims to redefine the concept of customer service, moving beyond service provision to delivering added value that showcases Dubai’s position as a smart city and a global leader in government service delivery.

“The initiative is designed to align with customer aspirations, meet their needs with flexibility and efficiency, and offer a seamless and effective experience with faster and more accurate transaction processing. The project also reflects RTA’s commitment to supporting Dubai’s digital transformation journey and advancing the objectives of the UAE’s Digital Agenda.”

Al Tayer emphasised RTA’s efforts to accelerate the shift towards digital channels by integrating digital technologies and AI to increase digital adoption rates.

During his visit to the Customer Happiness Centre in Umm Ramool, Al Tayer was briefed on the centre’s facilities, which have been designed in line with the latest global practices in customer service.

The interior design of the centres draws inspiration from natural elements to create a comfortable environment across all stages of the customer journey. The approach enhances service delivery by ensuring easy access to RTA’s services, enabling immediate completion of transactions, and providing support and guidance through dedicated service advisors in private platforms.

The overall appearance of service delivery channels has been unified to facilitate customer access, ensure inclusivity across all groups through a seamless and interconnected journey, and strengthen integration between digital and traditional channels.

Al Tayer was also briefed on the centre’s services, which include smart kiosks, the website, smart applications, and service advisors. The redevelopment increased the number of services offered at the centre from 72 to 97, while also enhancing operational efficiency. As a result, the number of transactions processed at the centre is expected to rise from 84,000 in 2024 to more than 100,000 by the end of this year.

The 24/7 operation of Umm Ramool Centre has served more than 1,350 customers outside regular working hours every month. Customer numbers at the centre grew by more than 25 per cent in Q2 2025 compared with Q1 of the same year.