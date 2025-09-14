RTA to construct 23 new pedestrian and cyclist bridges by end of 2030

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has revealed its plans to construct 23 new pedestrian and cyclist bridges by the end of 2030. This was announced as the RTA completed two pedestrian bridges on Sheikh Rashid Street and Al Mina Street as part of Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project.

RTA also constructed six pedestrian and cyclist bridges across key streets in Dubai. Five of these bridges are scheduled to open before the end of this year, with the sixth set for completion in the first quarter of 2027.

The number of pedestrian bridges and underpasses grew from 26 in 2006 to 177 by the end of 2024, marking an increase of 581 per cent. These efforts in enhancing road safety and integrating infrastructure have contributed to a decline in pedestrian fatalities and accidents, from 9.5 deaths per 100,000 people in 2007 to 0.3 deaths in 2024, a reduction of 97 per cent.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, commented: “RTA’s drive to deliver pedestrian bridges reflects the directives of the leadership to enhance road safety, provide a safe and sustainable mobility environment for all road users, and transform Dubai into a pedestrian and cyclist-friendly city.

“The pedestrian bridges already in place, together with those planned, form a network linking residential areas across Dubai with key attractions, thereby encouraging residents to adopt sustainable individual mobility means for the first and last-mile journeys.

“Under the current plan, RTA will construct 23 additional pedestrian bridges by 2030, with implementation guided by detailed field studies. These studies take into account population density, integration with land uses, tourism and economic attractions, and public transport stations to enhance traffic flow and facilitate safe pedestrian and cyclist movement across the city’s streets.”

RTA’s efforts in developing pedestrian crossings have also raised pedestrian satisfaction levels in Dubai to 88 per cent, while pedestrian trips have increased from 307 million in 2023 to 326 million in 2024, a growth of 6 per cent. In addition, cycling trips have risen from 44 million in 2023 to 46.6 million in 2024, reflecting a 5 per cent increase.

Aiming for zero fatalities on Dubai roads

“RTA places the highest priority on pedestrian safety as one of the core elements of a safe and sustainable transport system in Dubai. The construction of pedestrian and cyclist bridges is in line with Dubai’s Traffic Safety Strategy, which aims to achieve Zero Fatalities and position Dubai among the world’s leading cities in road safety,” added Al Tayer.

“RTA continues to construct more pedestrian bridges in line with the highest international standards of design and construction, while also incorporating creative and aesthetic elements. These bridges are equipped with the latest global systems, including electro-mechanical systems, fire alarm and firefighting systems, remote monitoring, and other safety and security requirements. Some bridges are also fitted with dedicated paths and bike racks.”

The two new bridges

The bridge on Sheikh Rashid Street measures 91 metres in length, 3.4 metres in width, and 6.5 metres in height, while the bridge on Al Mina Street measures 109 metres in length, 3.4 metres in width, and 6.5 metres in height.

Both bridges are equipped with lifts, staircases, and electromechanical system rooms housing fire alarm and firefighting systems, together with remote monitoring systems.

RTA constructed six pedestrian bridges, five of which are nearing completion and scheduled to open before the end of this year. The pedestrian and cyclist bridges under construction on Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road create a strategic link for pedestrians, cyclists, and e-scooter users, connecting Al Sufouh and Dubai Hills through Dubai Internet City, Al Barsha Heights, and Al Barsha 3.

The two bridges are distinguished by architectural designs inspired by their surroundings. The bridge spanning Sheikh Zayed Road symbolises connectivity through interwoven lines, with its open structural form offering wide views of the surrounding area and towers. The bridge over Al Khail Road draws inspiration from lines of light created by the sun’s rays, producing a fluid path that gives pedestrians and cyclists a sense of tranquillity away from street noise.

The pedestrian and cyclist bridge on Sheikh Zayed Road extends 528 metres, while the bridge over Al Khail Road measures 501 metres. Each bridge is five metres wide, with a three-metre track for cyclists and e-scooter users and a two-metre path for pedestrians.

The third bridge is located on Al Manara Street in Al Quoz Creative Zone. Its design features aesthetic elements that complement the architectural identity and character of the district. The bridge measures 45 metres in length, 5.5 metres in width, and six metres in height from the asphalt level, and includes two ramps on either side, each extending 210 metres.

The fourth and fifth bridges, both scheduled to open before the end of this year, are major pedestrian and cyclist crossings featuring simple yet functional designs.

One of them is located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road at its intersection with Tunis Street – Al Nahda, linking Muhaisnah 1 with Al Twar and extending towards Al Mamzar Beach. It measures 554 metres in length, 5.6 metres in width, and rises 12.5 metres above Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

The fifth bridge is situated on the Dubai-Al Ain Road, connecting Wadi Al Safa 4 (Liwan) with Nadd Hessa (Dubai Silicon Oasis). It spans 730 metres in length, 5.6 metres in width, and stands 7.8 metres above the Dubai-Al Ain Road.

The sixth pedestrian bridge is under construction as part of the Future Street Improvement Project on Al Sukook Street. Its design is harmonised with the urban fabric of Dubai’s Central Business District. The bridge measures 44 metres in length, 4.6 metres in width, and 6.5 metres in height, and is equipped with lifts, staircases, and an electromechanical system room.