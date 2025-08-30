Saudi Pro League extends international media rights agreement with IMG

The Saudi Pro League (SPL), which has become one of the most exciting and talked about football leagues in the world in recent times, has extended its agreement with global sports marketing agency, IMG, to distribute the international media rights for the Roshn Saudi League (RSL).

The extension is for a period of four years.

Since IMG started representing the league’s media rights in 2023, RSL distribution has grown significantly, with last season’s matches being aired in more than 184 countries on more than 43 global platforms across six continents through deals secured by the company.

This includes recent deals with ESPN (Africa), DAZN (DACH and France), Movistar (Spain), FOX Sports (USA, Mexico, LATAM, the Caribbean and Central America), Globo (Brazil), Sportitalia (Italy), ComoTV (Italy), and French content creator Zack Nani (France).

Roland Nikolaou, VP, Football, MENA, IMG, commented: “The Saudi Pro League has grown rapidly in recent years and continues to push the boundaries for football in the region.

“Through our work together across media rights distribution, as well as production and storytelling, the league has significantly enhanced its reach and global appeal. We’re excited to extend this partnership to support the league’s next phase of growth and continue bringing world-class Saudi Pro League football to fans around the world.”

Last year, IMG announced a new five-year production partnership to enhance the viewing experience for the RSL, King’s Cup, and Saudi Super Cup, starting from the 2024-25 season. IMG’s production services have helped SPL and SAFF deliver dynamic storytelling and introduce new innovations, including advanced remote production technologies, powered from its studios in Stockley Park.

IMG represents the international media rights for global football properties including the Arabian Gulf Cup (AGCFF), South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), the Eredivisie, and Football Australia. It also produces content for some of the world’s biggest leagues, including the Premier League, English Football League (EFL), Major League Soccer (MLS) and CBS’ UEFA Champions League and Europa League coverage.

IMG’s services power growth of revenues, fanbases and IP for more than 200 federations, associations, events, and teams, including the National Football League, English Premier League, International Olympic Committee, National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, ATP and WTA Tours, the AELTC (Wimbledon), DP World Tour, The R&A, as well as UFC, WWE, Euroleague Basketball and CONMEBOL.