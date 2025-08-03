Sheikh Mohammed travels from Dubai to Fujairah on Etihad Rail

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, reviewed the progress of Etihad Rail and personally travelled between Dubai and Fujairah.

Commercial operations of Etihad Rail start in 2026, and Sheikh Mohammed’s visit reflected his commitment to personally overseeing strategic infrastructure projects that serve all regions of the country and ensure their alignment with the UAE’s national development goals.

Speaking on the occasion, His Highness said the Etihad Rail project is one of the most significant infrastructure undertakings in the UAE, with wide-ranging economic, social, and developmental impact.

Etihad Rail – pride of the nation

“Etihad Rail is a vital economic artery that supports the UAE’s journey to the future,” Sheikh Mohammed said. “It is a key pillar in our vision to build an integrated transport network that strengthens the UAE’s position as a leading logistics hub, facilitating the movement of people and goods.”

According to a WAM report, Sheikh Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the team behind the project, describing their efforts as a source of pride and a vital contribution to building an advanced sustainable transport system.

Etihad Rail team briefed the UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai on the progress and milestones of the project. The team described the journey as a historic moment that inspires continued commitment to delivering a world-class national rail network.

Sheikh Mohammed was welcomed by a delegation from Etihad Rail, led by Saeed AlAhbabi, Chief Business Support Officer, along with several senior company executives.

Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Etihad Rail, said: “We had the honour of hosting His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum aboard a passenger train journey between the emirates of Dubai and Fujairah.

“This exemplifies the unwavering commitment of the UAE’s visionary leadership to support national projects that propel the progress of our nation. He has been integral to our journey, witnessing the evolution of our network through its various phases: from the announcement of the ‘Projects of the 50’ in 2021 to the inauguration of the complete national railway network and the commencement of freight train operations in 2023.

“Today, we stand on the cusp of a transformative era in the UAE’s transportation landscape and take immense pride in and deeply appreciate the support we have received for this national project. This is a project that drives us towards a brighter future by strengthening connectivity and economic integration across the UAE, thus, serving the nation’s interests and enhancing its competitiveness.”

Networking 11 cities and regions

The passenger stations in Dubai and Fujairah will serve as key hubs within the national railway network once operations commence next year. The national project, developed to strengthen the connectivity between different regions of the UAE, is designed to offer citizens, residents, and visitors a fully integrated travel experience, built to the highest standards of comfort, reliability, and operational excellence.

Once operational, the passenger service will connect 11 cities and regions, from Al Sila to Fujairah, linking key urban centres and communities across the emirates. The project reflects the UAE’s commitment to unity, connectivity, and sustainability, while advancing the national drive toward net zero emissions by 2050.

Etihad Rail trains will operate at speeds of up to 200 kmph, with the first four passenger stations located in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah. Each train is expected to accommodate up to 400 passengers and serve 36.5 million passengers annually by 2030.