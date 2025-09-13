UAE leaders condole the death of Hussain Abdulrahman Khansaheb

Top leaders of the UAE mourned the passing away of Hussain Abdulrahman Khansaheb, considered one of the country’s most influential and successful entrepreneurs, having served the construction company Khansaheb Group as its chairman for 62 years from 1954 to 2016.

Following his death on Friday, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and the Ruler of Dubai, led the tributes for the departed soul.

Khansaheb Group was established in 1935 and is older than the UAE itself.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, in an X post, said: “May God grant mercy to the late Hussain Khansaheb and rest his soul in peace.

“Remembered for his spirit of generosity and dedicated service to the UAE, he contributed to our nation’s advancement and worked to better our community through wide-reaching humanitarian and charitable initiatives. My sincere condolences to his family and all those whose lives he touched.”

For his humanitarian work, Hussain Khansaheb was chosen as one of 12 prominent UAE businessmen who were honoured by Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, in April 2021.

Also writing on X, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Our heartfelt condolences to the family of the late businessman Hussain Khansaheb, one of the most important entrepreneurs in the Emirates, whose company was established in 1935.

“He was a pioneer in infrastructure projects and what immortalises his memory is that he was a pioneer in community, humanitarian, and charitable projects. He had efforts in building housing for needy families, orphanages, health centers, and more… and this is what remains. This is what elevates the value of any person and immortalises his memory and name in the nation’s memory.

“May God have mercy on him, grant him eternal rest in the wide gardens of Paradise, and inspire his family with patience and solace.”

HH Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, also posted his heartfelt tribute on X.

Sheikh Maktoum wrote: “The UAE has lost Hussain Khansaheb, one of its most loyal figures and a prominent pioneer of business and philanthropy in the country, who dedicated his life to humanitarian work, leaving behind an enduring legacy of giving.

“We pray to God to envelop the deceased in His mercy and grant him a place in His vast paradise. Our deepest condolences and sympathies to his family and loved ones. Indeed, to God we belong and to Him we shall return.”

The funeral prayer will take place today (Saturday) following the noon prayer at the Martyrs Mosque, located next to Al Qusais Cemetery in Dubai. Condolences will be accepted at the family residence, situated behind Al Arabi Centre in Al Mizhar 1, Dubai.

Under Hussain Khansaheb’s leadership, the Khansaheb Group built some of the most iconic projects in the country.

The Group operates across a wide range of industries, from Construction, Engineering, Facility Management and Property Management to Innovative Sustainable Solutions, F&B, Lifestyle Centers, Training and Healthcare.

Established by Khansaheb Hussain Bin Hassan Amad, the first project completed by the Group was the motor track from Sharjah to Ras Al Khaimah in 1935.

Some of the important projects that were completed under Hussain Khansaheb’s leadership include the St Mary’s Church in 1967 – Dubai’s first church; the iconic Clock Tower Roundabout in 1969, the Sharjah Airport in 1975, the Trade Centre Underpass in 1994, and Mall of the Emirates, among others.