UAE retailer Union Coop’s H1 2025 net profit jumps 6.4% to $47.47 million

UAE’s Union Coop has recorded a net profit of AED173.6 million (US$47.27 million) after tax for the first half of the year (H1), compared to AED163.14 million (US$44.42 million), thus growing by 6.4 per cent from the same period last year.

Total income reached AED1.16 billion (US$315.32 million), comprising AED1.031 billion (US$280.74 million) from retail sales, AED88 million (US$23.96 million) from real estate, and AED39 million (US$10.62 million) from other income.

Profit before tax stood at AED192 million (US$52.28 million). Second-quarter profits in 2025 grew by 13 per cent compared to the same period last year, underscoring the efficiency of Union Coop’s operational strategy. The cooperative’s customer base also grew significantly, with new customers up by 30 per cent and online sales increasing by 24 per cent.

Mohamed Al Hashemi, Union Coop’s CEO, commented: “In the first half of this year, we expanded our footprint with the opening of one new mall and three new stores – in Al Khawaneej, Nad Al Sheba, and Rukan Community – designed to the highest standards to cater to a wider audience.”

The company continued enhancing the shopping experience through ‘Scan&Go’ services in two stores and ‘Check&Go’ facilities in seven stores, enabling faster and more convenient checkouts.

Union Coop also reinforced its commitment to community empowerment, achieving a 35 per cent Emiratisation rate and recruiting 80 National Service members across 13 branches. The cooperative employs 721 women, reflecting its dedication to gender inclusion and diversity.