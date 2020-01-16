Rahm racing towards golf's top tier

“How many times do you dream of having a birdie to win on the last hole of a tournament?” an exhausted Jon Rahm says at the end of four successful days at Dubai’s Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The Spaniard rolled in a five-foot putt to clinch the Race to Dubai and DP World Tour Championship, netting the 25-year-old a total of $5 million in prizemoney, and a season-ending positon as world number 3, behind Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka.

It was an stirring win for Rahm. Not realising the feat until being told in a post event interview, he emulated the legendary Seve Ballesteros by becoming second ever player from Spain to win the Race to Dubai.

Choking back the emotion, Rahm shook his head in disbelief, barely able to believe he was now in the same company as his hero.

Rahm, though, is no ordinary golfer. For those who have followed his career, there’s no surprise in his rise in the sport. There’s a stat released recently that compares Rahm’s first 89 tournaments with that of Tiger Woods. The 15-time major champion won 13, compared to Rahm’s 9. Thereafter, the stats are virtually identical. Rahm’s titles are divided between the PGA Tour (3), and the European Tour (6). He admits it has been a balancing act trying compete in both.

“I want to be a member of both. Unlike most Europeans, I had my start in the PGA Tour. I’m really focused there. I come back for what I can and what I want to play,” he says, “I’ve had more success in the European Tour so I know, mentally, since I grew up in Europe, I am maybe a little more used to European play, but each Tour has got its challenges.”

This year will be one of the busiest ever, with four majors, the Olympics and the Ryder Cup all crammed in between both tours.

“We’re going to have to pace ourselves,” he says. “It’s incredible to think that we might be part of the Olympics. As a golfer, you grow up with hopefully winning Majors or big events and The Ryder Cup. Olympics was never a possibility until four years ago. So, it’s a big deal for me. It’s the ultimate competition for an athlete. I don’t think it gets the recognition it deserves yet because there’s been no golf there for a long time, but soon it will. And being called an Olympian is not something that a lot of people can say. It’s a select club.”

Rolex family

The same year Rahm turned pro, Rolex spotted his potential and enrolled him as one of its brand ambassadors – a Rolex Testimonee – under the umbrella of the ‘Rolex New Guard’, a new generation of elite golfers. Rolex has been at the heart of golf for more than 50 years, dating back to 1967 and its initial partnership with Arnold Palmer, and later Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player, who would be dubbed the ‘The Big Three’ by the Swiss watchmaker.

“I was fortunate and happy they allowed me to be in the Rolex family,” says Rahm. “I had just turned pro. I think I had just got my tour card or I was about to.”

Rolex has, since 1997, has been the Official Timekeeper of the European Tour. The Rolex Series was launched in partnership with the European Tour in 2017. Listing current players, sport stars like Roger Federer, and film director James Cameron, Rahm is aware of the enormity of being part of ‘the family’.

“It was scary. But, at the same time, it’s comforting and motivating because if Rolex chooses you, it’s because they see something in you. So, there’s no reason why I shouldn’t believe in myself. They put their trust in me.”

Rahm has been steadily building his own collection - Rolex GMT with a meteorite face; GMT stainless-steel blue face; stainless-steel Daytona white face with a black ceramic bezel; a Datejust; a Sky-Dweller and a two-toned Daytona stainless steel, his first ever one.

“I try to go for unique pieces. I don’t only think of it as a great timepiece, but something that just fits. I think of it as well as an investment. It’s like it’s an asset. I mean, I would say almost all Rolex watches appreciate in value but I try to go for more unique ones. Hence, this one. The Sky-Dweller as well.”

Rahm says he tries to add at least one to his collection each year.

“I usually just wear one for a long time. And for two years in a row, I wore the Sky-Dweller, up until I got this one (GMT),” he says, adding that Sky-Dweller’s dual time is important for travelling. Rolex’s involvement in golf – in particular the Rolex Series, which runs across eight tournaments in the European Tour – has been huge for Rahm.

“It gives a lot of people a big chance to play for, obviously, more money, more points and bigger events, which, at the same time, is going to better prepare you for winning World Golf Championships and Majors at some point,” he says.

“And, being a little bit selfish, it’s really helpful for us to organise our calendar. So, whenever I’m trying to plan it earlier in the year, or decide how many tournaments I’m going to play.”

