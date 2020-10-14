La Serre Dubai: Maintaining a restaurant and thrive even through lockdown is no mean feat

One of the industries hit particularly hard during Covid-19 has been the restaurant industry, with a lack of clientele for several months forcing many businesses to close their doors permanently.

Ralph Homer, owner of Lincoln Hospitality and La Serre restaurant, swiftly identified that his restaurant consultancy business could best serve the needs of the local community by pivoting to advising struggling businesses on the ins and outs of survival.

La Serre Dubai's gentle facelift has kept the décor fresh and relevant

This nimble, creative approach has also translated into a rare lockdown success story: La Serre is at capacity on popular evenings and enjoys a brisk, reliable trade thanks to its menu, which is always on point, yet served up with a laid-back and casual vibe that makes dining here feel just the kind of relaxed that we all need and want more of in 2020.

It’s the perfect blend of respectful yet down to earth, warm and friendly enough to make it feel like you are popping back in to your neighbourhood eatery whether downstairs in the bistro café for that perfectly brewed morning coffee (the heavenly cookie that comes with it is worth the trip alone!) or making your way upstairs to the restaurant proper, where socially distanced tables clad in white linen still somehow manage to feel intimate, elegant and vibrant.

Meanwhile, a gentle facelift has kept the décor fresh and relevant, while the menu and wine list has been upgraded too. In a town notoriously fickle for its ever-changing search of the new, to maintain a restaurant and thrive even through lockdown is no mean feat.

The menu, Executive Chef Brian Voelzing, tells CEO Mddle East, expresses quality through its ingredients.

“We are driven by quality, whether top-grade ingredients or thorough training of staff, and strive to present this to our guests through attention to detail.We express quality through the ingredients we use in the kitchen, the crockery and cutlery, our staff and every detail – every small touch makes a difference.”

The dishes we tried during our visit each seemed to represent the ideal archetype of its category. We started with a signature burrata, drizzled with transcendent, verdant olive oil, and a raw tuna dish whose lightness and freshness was as you might expect at the most exalted Japanese sushi spots in the city.

Every small touch makes a difference at La Serre

Here, this formidable standard of food is placed on your table with a smile that belies its towering achievements – and I think that’s why I love La Serre so much. Turn up in a suit, or turn up in your athleisurewear. It’s all good.

The lobster linguine merits its own honorary mention and is a dish I would return to eat time and time again. The memory of strands of pasta enrobed in a rich, comforting tomato sauce and perfect morsels of lobster make my mouth water even now, just thinking about it.

“We like our guests to feel excited and comfortable when they dine with us,” notes Chef Brian. “Our focus is about creating a great experience. We want our guests to be relaxed and enjoy their meal rather than feeling uptight. We build relationships with our guests and many return not only for the food but to see their favourite server or bartender.”

We say cheers to that.