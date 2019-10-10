  • Search
Foodie Brands acquires Dubai boutique caterer Dish
Gourmet

Foodie Brands acquires Dubai boutique caterer Dish

Having completed more than 1,000 events last year, Dish remains the VIP caterer for Race Weekend at Yas Marina
Ryan Giggs, Joao Felix headed to Dubai Globe Soccer Awards
Sport

Ryan Giggs, Joao Felix headed to Dubai Globe Soccer Awards

The ceremony - organised in partnership with Dubai Sports Council - is taking place at Madinat Jumeirah on December 29
Mubadala unveils Abu Dhabi-inspired World Tennis Championship trophy
Sport

Mubadala unveils Abu Dhabi-inspired World Tennis Championship trophy

The trophy - designed by Emirati artist, designer and Mubadala employee Ashwaq Abdulla - pays homage to the 'Volcano Fountain', one of Abu Dhabi's most recognisable landmarks from decades past
Return policies: A key factor to bear in mind when Christmas shopping?
Retail

Return policies: A key factor to bear in mind when Christmas shopping?

Not all Dubai retailers have the same return policies and it can vary from five to 30 days
Dakar Rally to boost Saudi sports, says GSA chairman
Sport

Dakar Rally to boost Saudi sports, says GSA chairman

Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Sports Authority, said the race would help spotlight attractions as the ultra-conservative kingdom opens up to international tourists
Oman Football Association dismisses manager after poor showing at Arabian Gulf Cup
Sport

Oman Football Association dismisses manager after poor showing at Arabian Gulf Cup

Erwin Koeman was named as Oman's manager in February 2019
The bestselling books in Dubai this week
Arts

The bestselling books in Dubai this week

We present the most popular books sold in the week (December 8-14) according to Magrudy's bookstore in Dubai
Super-sub Gomis fires Al Hilal into Club World Cup semi-finals
Sport

Super-sub Gomis fires Al Hilal into Club World Cup semi-finals

Al Hilal will face Brazilian side Flamengo on Tuesday
200,000 fans expected to attend MDL Beast Festival in Saudi Arabia
Arts

200,000 fans expected to attend MDL Beast Festival in Saudi Arabia

Organised by the General Entertainment Authority, the three-day festival is a highlight of the Riyadh Season and features more than 100 international DJs and Arab stars
Illness forces UK star Dido to cancel Dubai concert
Arts

Illness forces UK star Dido to cancel Dubai concert

UK singer-songwriter was due to appear at the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday night

