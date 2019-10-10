GCC






Gourmet
Foodie Brands acquires Dubai boutique caterer Dish
Having completed more than 1,000 events last year, Dish remains the VIP caterer for Race Weekend at Yas Marina
Sport
Ryan Giggs, Joao Felix headed to Dubai Globe Soccer Awards
The ceremony - organised in partnership with Dubai Sports Council - is taking place at Madinat Jumeirah on December 29
Sport
Mubadala unveils Abu Dhabi-inspired World Tennis Championship trophy
The trophy - designed by Emirati artist, designer and Mubadala employee Ashwaq Abdulla - pays homage to the 'Volcano Fountain', one of Abu Dhabi's most recognisable landmarks from decades past
Retail
Return policies: A key factor to bear in mind when Christmas shopping?
Not all Dubai retailers have the same return policies and it can vary from five to 30 days
Sport
Dakar Rally to boost Saudi sports, says GSA chairman
Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki al-Faisal, chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Sports Authority, said the race would help spotlight attractions as the ultra-conservative kingdom opens up to international tourists
Sport
Oman Football Association dismisses manager after poor showing at Arabian Gulf Cup
Erwin Koeman was named as Oman's manager in February 2019
Arts
The bestselling books in Dubai this week
We present the most popular books sold in the week (December 8-14) according to Magrudy's bookstore in Dubai
Sport
Super-sub Gomis fires Al Hilal into Club World Cup semi-finals
Al Hilal will face Brazilian side Flamengo on Tuesday
Arts
200,000 fans expected to attend MDL Beast Festival in Saudi Arabia
Organised by the General Entertainment Authority, the three-day festival is a highlight of the Riyadh Season and features more than 100 international DJs and Arab stars
Arts
Illness forces UK star Dido to cancel Dubai concert
UK singer-songwriter was due to appear at the Coca-Cola Arena on Friday night
