The participation paradigm: How social media and technology are changing Saudi e-commerce, according to Facebook

While the coronavirus saw social media usage skyrocket, with people connecting with each other virtually and seeking updates on the pandemic, e-commerce also saw unprecedented growth through these platforms.

In its recent Emerging Trends: The Forces Shaping the Future Today study, Facebook IQ shone light on the changing preferences of consumers in Saudi Arabia – one of the world’s fastest-growing economies with a young population – and offered insights into the kind of digital immersive experiences brands can use to reach them.

Eighty-seven percent of Saudi consumers surveyed by Facebook IQ and Ipsos said that social media has allowed them to interact more and deepen their relationship with brands. Meanwhile, 84 percent expressed an interest in trying new and different ways of shopping – particularly live shopping and augmented reality (AR).

This video shows insights into a term Facebook IQ has dubbed ‘the participation paradigm’.

These results should not be a surprise – Saudi Arabia is home to a young population who are looking for ways to simplify their lives through technology.

Tech-driven shopping habits

Live shopping, where a seller would livestream themselves demonstrating or discussing a product while viewers post comments and inquiries in real time, is becoming increasingly popular in Saudi Arabia, with 48 percent of respondents spending more time live shopping in categories such as luxury fashion, auto accessories, and sporting equipment.

There are a few reasons consumers are growing more and more interested in live shopping. One of the biggest is perceived authenticity; the average person can’t clean up how a product looks over a real-time video stream. The interactive element of the live shopping experience is also interesting, with viewers commenting in real time with questions and opinions, which the streamer can then address on the spot.

Meanwhile, 88 percent of Saudi consumers surveyed have used an AR over the past year, with 78 percent feeling it was a fun way to interact with brands, and 91 percent saying they would be open to brand-led AR features.

“With the growing interest in tech-driven shopping habits, whether marketers choose to engage people via live shopping, AR or interactive polls in stories, their goal should be adding value versus using the technology in and of itself,” said Rana Bouri, head of marketing for MENA at Facebook.

Click here to learn more about the report and its findings: www.fb.me/KSAFuture