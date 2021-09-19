The digital gathering: Hyper-connected Saudi communities offer big opportunities for brands, finds Facebook

As Saudi Arabia’s growth story continues, its citizens are today more connected to each other, as well as to the wider world, than any generation before them. The coronavirus pandemic and associated lockdowns only exacerbated this trend. Eighty-nine percent of connected consumers said they had increased their usage of social media over the past year – unsurprising, given the pandemic’s chilling effect on ordinary face-to-face socialising.

Discovering products through online communities

According to Emerging Trends: The Forces Shaping the Future Today, a 14-market study conducted by Facebook IQ and Ipsos, 7 out of every 10 survey respondents in the kingdom said they were members of an online community – and, of particular interest to marketers, 45 percent said they discover products through these communities.

While Instagram is more likely to be used for communities on food, drinks (47 percent) and fashion (48 percent), Facebook is more likely to be used for gaming (39 percent). One example of how brands have capitalised on community engagement is Nestlé Middle East. The food and beverage giant created a bot for Messenger that kept its brands at the top of people’s minds during Ramadan and resulted in people spending 2.9X more time on the Nestlé website compared to other campaigns. By suggesting helpful products and supplying useful information, the bot could keep Nestlé and its brands in people’s daily conversations.

The report also explained that Saudi consumers are looking for a new kind of relationships with the brands they interact with on social media. Commenting on this, Rana Bouri, head of Marketing for MENA at Facebook, said, “This is definitely an interesting reading for brands, whereby survey respondents have openly said that the Facebook Family of Apps play a key role in affecting their purchasing plans across a three-part ‘funnel’ – discovery, action and consideration.”

