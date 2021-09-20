Revealed: the global stars set to light up Expo 2020 Dubai’s opening ceremony

Dubai has revealed the roster of international, regional and homegrown talent that is set to perform at Expo 2020’s opening ceremony.

The ceremony, taking place in the iconic Al Wasl Plaza on September 30, will feature world-famous tenor Andrea Bocelli, Grammy nominated, Golden Globe-winning actress, singer and songwriter Andra Day, Platinum selling British singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding (pictured below), international mega-star pianist Lang Lang and four-time Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo.

Organisers said spectators will enjoy a “masterful display of stunning visuals, music and performances” ahead of the Expo launch on October 1.

The line-up also includes the Artist of Arabs, Mohamed Abdo, much-loved Emirati singing sensation Fananat Al Arab Ahlam Alshamsi, Emirati Artist and Expo 2020 Dubai Ambassador Hussain Al Jassmi, rising UAE singer-songwriter Almas and Grammy-nominated Lebanese-American singer Mayssa Karaa.

Tareq Ghosheh, chief event and entertainment officer, Expo 2020 Dubai said: “As the global spotlight shines on the UAE, this incredible, unforgettable evening will celebrate the collaborative, creative and optimistic spirit of Expo 2020, demonstrating our commitment to hosting a mega-event that will delight the world.

“Combining some of the most sought-after names in the world of music, live events and entertainment with the awe-inspiring, world-first technologies of the iconic Al Wasl Plaza, this is the ‘big bang’ that sets the scene for 182 days of visually striking and emotionally inspiring experiences, as we invite visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world.”

The ceremony is led by Scott Givens, executive producer and CEO of FiveCurrents, whose credits include 62 iconic ceremonies, including the most Olympic ceremonies ever, and includes Franco Dragone, acclaimed artistic director of ground-breaking productions such as La Perle and Cirque du Soleil, and Jared Sweet, award-winning creative director behind ceremonies spanning six countries.

Available to watch on Expo TV, Virtual Expo and broadcast to a global audience of millions across multiple channels, the audience will be at the centre of the show as it unfolds, with the revolving stage, surrounds and immersive technologies coming to life around them.

Running from October 1 to March 31 2022, Expo 2020 will feature the best of art, music, architecture, technology and culture from around the world and is the largest event to be held in the MEASA region.