Dubai set to grant 1,000 long-term cultural visas to attract global talent

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority on Tuesday announced that it will soon grant cultural visas to 1,000 creators and artists from across the world.

The cultural visa, launched in 2019 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, seeks to position the emirate as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity and a hub for talent.

The move seeks to maximise the participation of creators, writers and artists in the emirate’s knowledge-based fields and raise the role of Dubai’s cultural and creative sectors in its development process, a statement said.

It added that since the announcement of the Cultural Visa, Dubai Culture has received 261 applications from individuals hailing from 46 nations. A total of 120 applicants have so far met the required and optional criteria.

A majority of these applicants have been issued visas while the remaining are currently under process. Hundreds more visas are set to be issued over the next few months.

Hala Badri, director-general of Dubai Culture, said: “Dubai provides a stimulating and supportive environment for creativity and creators. The decision to grant intellectuals, creators and talented individuals a cultural visa enhances the emirate’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, a thriving hub for talent, and a preferred cultural destination.

“Establishing Dubai as a hub for outstanding Arab and international creative talent is part of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid’s endeavour to develop the cultural economy and creative industries; attract, retain and empower talent and give them opportunities to prosper and participate in the UAE’s development.”

Badri added: “The long-term cultural visa provides talented people with a stable base in Dubai and contributes to enhancing the emirate’s growth by stimulating the creative economy. This will result in creating more jobs in the sector, especially as Dubai has a strong cultural foundation and diverse creative sectors that offer attractive opportunities to intellectuals and creative people. Enabling more eligible individuals to receive this visa has always been part of this pioneering initiative’s strategic plan.”

The long-term cultural visa is granted for 10 years to accomplished creative talent in the fields of literature, culture, fine arts, performing arts, and design, as well as those in the heritage, history and knowledge-related sectors as well as intellectual and creative industries.

Dubai boasts strong assets in the cultural sector. Its public libraries, theatres, publishing houses and operas combined with more than 135 heritage houses, three historical neighbourhoods, six archaeological sites, five creative complexes, 21 traditional markets, and 20 museums attract more than 1.6 million visitors annually.

Dubai also hosts 2,300 licensed cultural events every year.