How to challenge gender bias in the art world

Although a higher percentage of women graduate from art schools around the world, the percentage of men whose work is shown in global galleries and museums is much higher, said an industry expert.

Despite progress being made in the last two decade in the UAE, with more women assuming leadership positions in the country’s art galleries and schools, the gender-bias for what is presented remains, said Maya Allison, executive director of the The Art Gallery at NYU Abu Dhabi.

“We know that there are still implicit gender bias at work and/or [in] social context challenges. I think the combination of the social expectations of women in terms of domestic labour combined with the perception that art is not a serious job can make it much harder for women to enter at the same level playing field as men in the professional art world,” said Allison.

“Our social context makes it easier for some people to give themselves permission to do the work that looks like it is not real work,” she continued.

Allison is quick to point out that is somehow changing in the UAE, however, where “it’s all women doing pretty much everything in the art world,” since the early 2000s.

“We see lots of women leading in art and heading art organisations. I am not the exception and almost all my peers are women,” said Allison.

To combat this gender bias, and accelerate the representation of women artists in the region, Allison said art curators should be “making a proactive choice to look twice at emerging women artists”.

The mentorship of young women who are working in the field is something Allison also mentions when it comes to fighting gender bias.

While art on its own cannot fix anything, it can be used to raise human self-awareness on the issues, said Allison.

“Art does one of two things. It is either beautiful and so it softens us and makes us open to new information or it makes us uncomfortable,” said Allison.

“Another way to combat gender inequality is that little moment of discomfort we have when we notice that we might be favouring a man over a woman. That moment of recognition or empathy is uncomfortable if you had not thought about it before and so discomfort for me is a key part of the role that art plays, like the piece of sand in the oyster that leads to the pearl,” she continued.

In the non-professional realm, women are more encouraged to connect with their creativity, with art perceived as an “educated pastime”, for them while men face a lot of social pressure to not connect with their creativity.

“I would also choose to challenge notions of masculinity and what it means to make art as a man and that it is a very important thing to give men permission to be creative,” said Allison.