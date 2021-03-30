Why Dubai is the region’s commercial art hub

Art Dubai is back in its 14th edition, albeit in a different location and with an altered model as the coronavirus pandemic, which caused its cancellation last year, continues to be an impeding force.

The art fair is seen as the main commercial platform for the regional art scene and typically rakes in AED120 million in terms of art sold, hotel room bookings and visitor-spend in Dubai, explained Benedetta Ghione, executive director, Art Dubai.

“A survey of galleries indicated that, in a normal year, 45 percent of galleries’ annual sales depend on the business they do during the week of Art Dubai,” said Ghione.

“We also provide work for the wider industry which includes shippers, contractors, event organisers, etc. As one of the worst affected sectors by the pandemic, by going ahead [with the art fair] I believe we provide much needed revenue for these businesses,” she continued.

Because of Art Dubai and the high number of galleries operating in the city, a lot of art commerce is conducted here, and it is one of the reasons Dubai is considered the region’s commercial art hub, said Ghione.

“There is also the incredible ambition of the leadership, its focus on culture and all of the initiatives that have been taking place over the past 15 plus years to develop a solid and sustainable arts ecosystem,” said Ghione.

“In terms of its geographical positioning, I think Dubai benefits from being that place where the Western art world can come and discover the best of the local and regional art production and where the art of the Global South can be exhibited and positioned, then promoted to the Western art world,” she continued.

Although it is mainly a commercial art fair, Art Dubai plays a role in developing and supporting local talent out of the belief that “an art scene is only as good as its artists, its ecosystem and the local production that happens here,” said Ghione.

Benedetta Ghione, executive director, Art Dubai

This is achieved through the Campus Art Dubai programme which develops and then showcases UAE-based talent through coaching and a residency element and also through the artwork both regional and international galleries display in the fair which are mainly by Middle Eastern artists.

Because curbing the spread of coronavirus is still a top concern, Art Dubai this year has moved from its traditional location in Madinat Jumeriah to Dubai International Finance Centre’s Gate Building where a purpose-built structure was constructed especially for the art fair. This would give organisers greater control over visitor flow and also allow for open spaces which would help in ventilation, explained Ghione.

Visitors to Art Dubai, which runs from March 29 to April 3, will need to book viewing slots through an app, allowing organisers to know how many people are in the venue, said Ghione.

The impact of coronavirus on Dubai’s art industry hasn’t been all negative, however, as it has sparked an increased interest in investment in local art.

Investors who were not able to travel to the art capitals such as London, Paris or New York got the chance to explore in depth the culture and art available in Dubai and discovered local artists in the process, said Ghione.

Art Dubai this year has moved from its traditional location in Madinat Jumeriah to Dubai International Finance Centre’s Gate Building

“We’ve seen a lot of existing collectors being very supportive but also a lot of people starting to collect for the first time at every level. I think the next stage is building some of the other elements of the art ecosystem,” she added.

These elements include an initiative by Art Dubai called Dubai Collection, which they collaborated with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority on, and which will act as an art museum of sorts.

The initiative will open up private art collections to public viewing by working with investors to display the artwork in accessible places such as parks or office buildings, explained Ghione.