Dubai set to launch immersive digital arts centre amid creative push

A new digital arts centre is set to open soon in Dubai as part of a collaboration between Infinity des Lumières, the GCC’s largest immersive art centre, and Dubai Culture and Arts Authority.

The cultural partners aim to strengthen the emirate’s position as a city of the future through a unique digital art experience, a statement said.

This partnership will mark the beginning of a new era of digital artists. Through the support of Dubai Culture’s community of talents, Infinity des Lumières aims to create a niche community where tech-driven artists have a place to gather and innovate.

The art centre also seeks to create a platform where digital artists can present their creations for the world to marvel.

Hala Badri, director general of Dubai Culture, said: “Infinity des Lumières is a new and innovative experience in the world of technology-based arts in the GCC, and its launch in Dubai is an addition to the emirate’s thriving creative scene.

“At Dubai Culture, it is our pleasure to be supporting such a pioneering centre via our partnership through which we seek to strengthen the emirate’s position as the city of the future and an incubator for talents and creative entrepreneurs.

“Through this cooperation, the authority seeks to support, encourage and nurture local talents by acting as the link between Infinity des Lumières and the creative community, providing them with future prospects for cooperation as well as with creative products, while highlighting and promoting artistic outputs and enhancing the opportunities for artists’ works to flourish.”

Visitors to the digital art centre will be able to experience a multi-sensory journey as the arts of Van Gogh, Dreamed Japan, and Verse come alive before them.

Spread over 2,700 square metres, Infinity des Lumières has created an innovative, technology-driven art and cultural platform using 130 projectors, 58 speakers, and 3,000 HD digital moving images.

In addition, Infinity des Lumières is also home to the largest digital facade in The Dubai Mall – an art projection with a total display area of 200 square metres. The centre will also feature a boutique.

“Dubai is a vibrant and vital crossroads for an incredibly diverse variety of industries, and we are honoured to receive Dubai Culture’s support for the art centre. Infinity des Lumières is a dynamic, innovative and engaging multi-layered cultural platform for people to encounter art, experience it in a new way, and radically change the approach to art appreciation,” said Catherine Oriol, director of Infinity des Lumières.