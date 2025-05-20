by Staff Writer

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025: Post Malone to perform at Etihad Park for 17th edition

Malone joins Katy Perry, Metallica and Benson Boone for 2025 after-race concerts as demand soars for Abu Dhabi F1 weekend tickets

Post Malone, known for hits like Circles, Rockstar, and Sunflower, holds the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for the highest-certified single of all time. Image: Shutterstock

Nine-time diamond-certified and GRAMMY® award-nominated artist Post Malone has been confirmed as the Friday night headliner for the 2025 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix After-Race Concerts, returning to Etihad Park on December 5, 2025.

The announcement was made by Ethara, organisers of the Grand Prix and the Yasalam after-race concerts, as part of a blockbuster entertainment line-up that includes Benson Boone on Thursday, December 4, Metallica on Saturday, December 6 and Katy Perry closing the weekend on Sunday, December 7.

“We are absolutely thrilled to add Post Malone to the 2025 line-up, His performance in 2018 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was a special Yasalam moment, and we are thrilled to welcome him back to the Etihad Park stage,” David Powell, Ethara’s Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer said.

Global stars and growing demand

The 2025 edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which is scheduled from Thursday, December 4 to Sunday, December 7, marks the event’s 17th year and continues its position as the season finale of the Formula 1 calendar.

With demand surging, fans are urged to secure their tickets now at the official website.

All ticket holders gain access to the After-Race Concerts, with golden circle upgrades offering priority stage access.

One-day passes, garden on Yas packages, and a variety of premium hospitality experiences are also available.

Post Malone, known for hits like Circles, Rockstar, and Sunflower, holds the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for the highest-certified single of all time.

In 2024, he released his first country album F-1 Trillion, with lead single I Had Some Help debuting at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive weeks.

The Grand Prix weekend will also feature top-tier motorsport support races, including the FIA Formula 2 World Championship and the Formula 4 Middle East Championship, both concluding their seasons at Yas Marina Circuit

Ethara, the regional powerhouse behind the event, operates a portfolio of leading venues including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Arena, and Zayed Sports City.

