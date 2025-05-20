Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2025: Post Malone to perform at Etihad Park for 17th edition

Nine-time diamond-certified and GRAMMY® award-nominated artist Post Malone has been confirmed as the Friday night headliner for the 2025 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix After-Race Concerts, returning to Etihad Park on December 5, 2025.

The announcement was made by Ethara, organisers of the Grand Prix and the Yasalam after-race concerts, as part of a blockbuster entertainment line-up that includes Benson Boone on Thursday, December 4, Metallica on Saturday, December 6 and Katy Perry closing the weekend on Sunday, December 7.

Feel just like a ROCKSTAR! 🔥



Global superstar @Postmalone joins the #AbuDhabiGP After-Race Concerts line-up! 🎉



More artists to be announced tomorrow! 👀



👉Friday, 5 December At Etihad Park



Exclusive to #AbuDhabiGP ticket holders.🎟️#PostMaloneAtF1 #F1 #Yasalam2025 #Ethara pic.twitter.com/h9mDttPEuR — Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (@abudhabigp) May 20, 2025

“We are absolutely thrilled to add Post Malone to the 2025 line-up, His performance in 2018 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was a special Yasalam moment, and we are thrilled to welcome him back to the Etihad Park stage,” David Powell, Ethara’s Chief Strategy & Business Development Officer said.

Global stars and growing demand

The 2025 edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, which is scheduled from Thursday, December 4 to Sunday, December 7, marks the event’s 17th year and continues its position as the season finale of the Formula 1 calendar.

With demand surging, fans are urged to secure their tickets now at the official website.

All ticket holders gain access to the After-Race Concerts, with golden circle upgrades offering priority stage access.

One-day passes, garden on Yas packages, and a variety of premium hospitality experiences are also available.

Post Malone, known for hits like Circles, Rockstar, and Sunflower, holds the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for the highest-certified single of all time.

In 2024, he released his first country album F-1 Trillion, with lead single I Had Some Help debuting at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive weeks.

The Grand Prix weekend will also feature top-tier motorsport support races, including the FIA Formula 2 World Championship and the Formula 4 Middle East Championship, both concluding their seasons at Yas Marina Circuit

Ethara, the regional powerhouse behind the event, operates a portfolio of leading venues including Yas Marina Circuit, Etihad Arena, and Zayed Sports City.