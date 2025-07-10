Zayed National Museum announces Abu Dhabi opening

Zayed National Museum will open its doors to the public this year. The UAE national museum announced its opening for December 2025 in Saadiyat Cultural District, Abu Dhabi, which houses one of the highest concentrations of cultural institutions globally.

The Zayed National Museum will honour the Founding Father of the United Arab Emirates, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his commitment to education, identity and belonging, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement.

New cultural landmark in Abu Dhabi

The museum will operate through immersive exhibitions, active research, and public programming, building on Sheikh Zayed’s vision and upholding the values he stood for, including humanitarianism and preserving legacy.

The museum’s collection features artefacts from across the UAE, including donations that speak to the heritage of the country, in addition to domestic and international loans.

“The cultural legacy of the UAE has been nurtured over decades, from the establishment of its earliest cultural institutions to today’s expansive vision for cultural exchange and knowledge. Saadiyat Cultural District represents the next chapter in this national journey, curating world-class institutions that honour the past and engage the future. As the national museum of the UAE, Zayed National Museum is the legacy of our Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan,” Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi said.

“It is a tribute to his boundless belief in people, in their ability to learn, to uphold the values of unity, compassion and national pride. This museum is more than a place of preservation; it is a promise to future generations, a beacon of our identity, and a space where our story is told not just through objects, but through emotion, memory and vision. This institution will carry our story forward for generations to come,” he added.

Zayed National Museum to feature Norman Foster falcon-inspired design

Sheikh Zayed held a conviction that an understanding of the past was essential to shaping the nation for the benefit of future generations.

His passion for exploring the UAE’s heritage and celebrating the influences that shaped Emirati culture led to the establishment of the country’s first museum in Al Ain in 1971, followed by the opening of the Cultural Foundation in 1981.

The museum’s collection includes Palaeolithic, Neolithic, Bronze and Iron Age artefacts, many of which were uncovered by archaeological teams over half a century ago.

These discoveries, from the world’s oldest falaj irrigation system to traces of Bronze Age copper mining, stand as evidence of the ingenuity and resilience of the UAE’s earliest communities and reflect Sheikh Zayed’s commitment to bringing the nation’s history to light.

Museum highlights will include the Abu Dhabi Pearl, one of the world’s oldest natural pearls, shedding light on the history of pearling in the Arabian Gulf; the Blue Qur’an, one of Islamic art’s manuscripts; and a recreation of a Magan Boat, the outcome of the museum’s first research partnership with Zayed University and New York University Abu Dhabi.

Pritzker Prize-winning architect Lord Norman Foster of Foster + Partners designed the museum. The museum’s design embodies the heritage of the United Arab Emirates, which is at the forefront of its sustainable design.

Five steel structures rise above the museum and are inspired by the wing of a falcon in flight with falconry considered a practice that is part of Emirati culture. The museum will offer an inclusive and accessible experience that connects people across generations and geographies.

Through its galleries, learning programmes and research, it will bring global perspectives into dialogue with the UAE’s heritage and contemporary identity.

From inspiring young people and engaging People of Determination and senior citizens, to driving international scholarship, Zayed National Museum will stand as a platform for cultural exchange and shared understanding.

As part of Saadiyat Cultural District’s mission to foster dialogue and promote cultural equity, Zayed National Museum will present collections and narratives that celebrate the region’s heritage and represent Abu Dhabi’s role as a crossroads of civilisations.

It will stand alongside several cultural institutions within the District, including Louvre Abu Dhabi, teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi, the upcoming Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a global meeting place for culture, ideas, and innovation.