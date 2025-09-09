Bassem Youssef to perform live in Dubai on November 16

Egyptian American comedian and satirist Bassem Youssef will return to Dubai for a solo comedy performance on November 16 at Coca-Cola Arena as part of his Bassem Youssef Live tour.

Youssef, once a heart surgeon in Cairo, saw his career take a dramatic turn during the Arab Spring when he became the host of the largest satire show in the history of the Arab World.

“Dubai has always been a city close to my heart – a place where cultures, ideas, and people from all over the world come together,” Youssef said. “I am so excited to bring this show to the UAE and to share stories that I hope will resonate in a city that thrives on diversity and connection.”

The performance will be delivered in English and is organised by entertainment company Blu Blood with the support of Dubai Calendar.

“Bassem is a beautiful storyteller who reflects the world back to us with humour, honesty, and courage. His voice has been instrumental in shaping conversations across the world, and this show will resonate deeply with audiences that are seeking both laughter and thought-provoking perspectives,” Osman Osman and Shaaista Khan Osman of Blu Blood said.

Tickets are now on sale on the official Blu Blood website.