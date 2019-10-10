GCC
Sport
15-year-old British golfer makes history in the UAE
Josh Hill shot a final round eight-under par 62 to break the existing record as the youngest winner of an official world golf ranking event
Arts
Watch: The final trailer for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' ahead of UAE release
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released in cinemas across the Middle East on December 19
Banking & Finance
$1.9m art collection once owned by ex-Abraaj head to be auctioned
Christie's to sell 19 works which were once part of collection owned by Arif Naqvi
Fashion
What to expect at the 11th Fashion Forward Dubai
FFWD 2019 will provide a platform for popular and new designers in haute couture, ready-to-wear, and accessories
Travel & Hospitality
Dubai named one of the best cities in the world to visit in 2020
Lonely Planet guide describes emirate as 'stirring alchemy of profound traditions and ambitious futuristic vision'
Sport
Saudi Crown Prince has new $3.9bn bid for Manchester United rejected - reports
English Premier League giants reportedly worth closer to $5.2bn
Sport
UAE Tour hopes to overtake Tour de France in cycling world
The second edition of the event is scheduled to take place between February 23 and 27, 2020
Technology
Samsung's Galaxy Fold 'sold out' in UAE after three days - again
Third round of pre-orders for Galaxy Fold will resume on October 23
Cars & Boats
Strong collector interest in F1 cars, supercars ahead of Abu Dhabi auction
RM Sotheby's first auction in the capital will feature Schumacher's $7.5m championship-winning Ferrari
Travel & Hospitality
Hotel review: InterContinental London
Experience English elegance at the charming Park Lane property located on the site of Queen Elizabeth II's childhood home
