  • Search
Menu

  1. Home

15-year-old British golfer makes history in the UAE
Sport

15-year-old British golfer makes history in the UAE

Josh Hill shot a final round eight-under par 62 to break the existing record as the youngest winner of an official world golf ranking event
Watch: The final trailer for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' ahead of UAE release
Arts

Watch: The final trailer for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' ahead of UAE release

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be released in cinemas across the Middle East on December 19
$1.9m art collection once owned by ex-Abraaj head to be auctioned
Banking & Finance

$1.9m art collection once owned by ex-Abraaj head to be auctioned

Christie's to sell 19 works which were once part of collection owned by Arif Naqvi
What to expect at the 11th Fashion Forward Dubai
Fashion

What to expect at the 11th Fashion Forward Dubai

FFWD 2019 will provide a platform for popular and new designers in haute couture, ready-to-wear, and accessories
Dubai named one of the best cities in the world to visit in 2020
Travel & Hospitality

Dubai named one of the best cities in the world to visit in 2020

Lonely Planet guide describes emirate as 'stirring alchemy of profound traditions and ambitious futuristic vision'
Saudi Crown Prince has new $3.9bn bid for Manchester United rejected - reports
Sport

Saudi Crown Prince has new $3.9bn bid for Manchester United rejected - reports

English Premier League giants reportedly worth closer to $5.2bn
UAE Tour hopes to overtake Tour de France in cycling world
Sport

UAE Tour hopes to overtake Tour de France in cycling world

The second edition of the event is scheduled to take place between February 23 and 27, 2020
Samsung's Galaxy Fold 'sold out' in UAE after three days - again
Technology

Samsung's Galaxy Fold 'sold out' in UAE after three days - again

Third round of pre-orders for Galaxy Fold will resume on October 23
Strong collector interest in F1 cars, supercars ahead of Abu Dhabi auction
Cars & Boats

Strong collector interest in F1 cars, supercars ahead of Abu Dhabi auction

RM Sotheby's first auction in the capital will feature Schumacher's $7.5m championship-winning Ferrari
Hotel review: InterContinental London
Travel & Hospitality

Hotel review: InterContinental London

Experience English elegance at the charming Park Lane property located on the site of Queen Elizabeth II's childhood home

Pages

Subscribe to Lifestyle feed