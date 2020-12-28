2021: Porsche eyes the road ahead

With 2020 in the rear-view mirror, what’s your helicopter view of 2021? Are you bullish on recovery and what are the trends you see coming through in the road ahead?

We are looking forward to a busy 2021 with new product launches, including the new Panamera, our benchmark-setting sports limousine, and a network expansion plan seeing several of its projects coming to life next year.

The trend of testing new communications means will continue. We used the first months after the lockdown as an opportunity to launch online roundtables with our business partners, and held our first virtual training modules via livestream with interactive features. We also piloted virtual sales consultations for our customers – a new platform that may stay for years to come.In recent years, there has been a general trend towards sustainable living. Fuelled by the pandemic, people seem to live their lives with a greater degree of awareness and I think we will see a growing interest in low-emission technologies as a result. This could have an impact on the demand for hybrid and electric vehicles.

In terms of Porsche’s plans in the Middle East what is in your pipeline in 2021? What’s exciting you most?

We look forward to the arrival of the 911 Turbo, additions to the 718 range, the latest generation Panamera and much more.

Personally, one of my highlights next year will be the conclusion of the Taycan launch in our markets.

Every launch is unique and, given the current situation, our importers have had to come up with number of innovative event ideas, such as the regional kick-off with a special light show at Burj Khalifa, a drive-through cinema event in Dubai, and a series of special test drive events in South Africa. I look forward to more.

Over the coming months, our focus is to finalise a range of new projects in our key markets, such as the new Porsche Centre Shuwaikh in Kuwait, a state-of-the-art Porsche Centre in Riyadh, as well as the first Porsche Studio in India.

Furthermore, there are several ongoing service centre developments, especially in Saudi Arabia, set to conclude soon.

The regional launch of the new and improved Panamera must be a big deal. What sets the new model apart from its predecessors?

The new Panamera increases the bandwidth of comfort and sportiness even further. Porsche continues to offer a benchmark sports saloon with best-in-class performance, alongside enhanced comfort and chassis management and a sharper, sportier visual appearance. Across the new range, the Panamera now boasts performance from 330 to 700 PS.

Furthermore, our luxury sports saloon is a trailblazer for electro-mobility, with three new high-performance hybrid variants, each with a significantly increased electric driving range.

Globally, the auto industry is evolving, with electrification a growing requirement. Porsche has started down this road with the Taycan – what has been the response so far and what is to come?

Initial feedback from customers and enthusiasts has been very positive, as demonstrated by a strong order bank.

With its innovative design, the Taycan is a real eye-catcher but it is also a viable solution for everyday driving pleasure in the modern age. It features all the benefits that come with an electric vehicle, such as high-powered electric performance, instant torque and multiple accelerations at full power for consistent timing.

I have experienced people’s reactions many times and it always makes me realise what a breakthrough we have achieved with the Taycan.

When you see a passionate 911 Turbo owner pushing the pedal in a Taycan for the first time with instant power release, enjoying a perfectly balanced car even at high speeds on a racetrack, you know the future has arrived.

Almost every industry has been impacted by the pandemic and the auto industry hasn’t escaped. Has Porsche’s place in the market aided resilience?

Globally, Porsche had very robust demand in the first nine months of this year. Supported by the updated product portfolio, we see a continued increase in new car orders.

Regionally, we saw 5 percent year-on-year growth in new car deliveries in the first quarter of 2020. Following the lockdown in the second quarter, which naturally affected our business, we had the best third-quarter results over a five-year period.

No doubt, Covid-19 has been difficult but overall we have managed this challenging year well, thanks to flexible business plans, fast support measures, creative ideas and, above all, the great support of our Porsche partners across the region.

As a business, what have you learned in 2020 that you will keep doing in 2021 (and not reset to the former way of doing things)?

A high degree of flexibility and an innovative approach across all areas of business is the only way forward. Manifesting a corporate culture where change is accepted and trusting flexible working systems is equally important. I strongly believe the concept of remote working on a part-time basis is here to stay.

Dr Braeunl calls the new Panamera a “trailblazer for electro-mobility”

A certain degree of volatility in the market will remain for the foreseeable future. As a result, regular communication and information exchange with our business partners is more crucial than ever. Good relationship management with our importers is the key to long-term success, as it builds confidence.

Can you name the thing that has inspired you, or surprised you, most in 2020?

I have seen many challenges in my career. Naturally, nothing prepared us for Covid-19.

What I found most inspiring is how hard my entire team worked on overcoming the challenges we were dealt. Nobody took the easy way out. Instead, we found many new innovative solutions that will remain in place, such as the virtual sales consultation programme and our electronic approval and invoice system.

The paperless office has arrived at our organisation.

I think we as a team learned to not look at a challenge as a threat but as an opportunity to progress.