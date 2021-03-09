Car review: Driving the new Rolls-Royce Ghost is pure and effortless sophistication

Newcastle upon Tyne is a strange sort place to begin writing about the new Rolls-Royce Ghost’s launch in the UAE, but bear with me.

In this city in the North East of England there lies, opposite the train station, a monument to noted engineer George Stephenson, the ‘father of the railways’ no less. This Victorian memorial features the main statue of the man himself standing aloft, while at his feet sit four reclining figures.

Not only did this historic artwork serve as a fitting tribute to the pioneer of his day, but also operated as an economic barometer for the city with Newcastle’s prospects linked to the number of traffic cones sitting atop the heads of the statues.

In good times, particularly if the football club had won, it would be not unusual to see a full ‘five-coner’, but during harder times, this could dwindle to one or two, or during a pandemic none, a sad sight to be sure.

Luxury cars in the UAE, especially Dubai, are like those traffic cones sitting jauntily on the heads of the long dead in that the more you see on the roads, the more you feel the confidence in the emirate.

And so the arrival of this beautifully crafted Rolls-Royce Ghost, which begins at a starting price is AED 1.2 million excluding vat (AED1.8m with recommended options), seems well-timed amid growing economic confidence in Dubai. Indeed, there can be fewer firmer statements of financial confidence than the purchase of any Rolls-Royce.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost is embracing emotional intelligence

But one can be firm and confident without shouting, especially in the post-coronavirus landscape where openly flaunting one’s prosperity displays a lack of compassion for the global situation, a failure to ‘read the room’ (think the Burj Khalifa gender reveal stunt). And with the new Ghost, Rolls-Royce, like many of its CEO/CFO customers in 2021, is embracing emotional intelligence.

The concept inspiring its new design is called ‘Post Opulence’, something inspired by a new breed of successful (and possibly younger) entrepreneurs – think tech gazzillionaires – who don’t want to shout about their wealth while quietly enjoying the luxury that their accomplishments have earned. Terms used by the marketeers are ‘calmly confident’, ‘subtle’, ‘detoxing environment’, ‘whispers’. But they are descriptions that fit well when you climb aboard this sleek motor.

You know that you have immense power at your disposal from the V12 6.75 litre twin-turbo engine (571 horsepower to be precise) but when you accelerate there is barely a growl from the tiger under the bonnet. So much so that 100kph feels like 10kph, granted it’s louder than electric, but it doesn’t bark for your attention.

Combine that with all-wheel drive and all-wheel steering and the new ‘Planar’ suspension system and it does feel like you’re floating on a glass-ocean in your own personal yacht, especially with the prow tapered down into the Spirit of Ecstasy.

The aim is to create a ride experience akin to ‘floating on land’ or a ‘magic carpet ride’, and to be fair, Rolls-Royce pretty much pull this off, even gliding over the inevitable speed bumps that punctuate the roads around the well-heeled Emirates Hills.

The Bespoke system is tailored to Ghost’s specific dimensions

Pure passenger comfort

The interior is pure Rolls-Royce with leather so precisely stitched by hand you’d be forgiven for thinking a robot had done it, encapsulating what Sir Henry Royce once said “Small things make perfection, but perfection is no small thing.”

You’ve the starlight ceiling that illuminates at night, and a Ghost logo that shines from the polished dashboard with an ethereal light. Doors that open and shut effortlessly at a push of a button (opening doors is hard work right?).

Of course it can park itself, its touchscreens (front and back) are perceptive, it will sync with your Apple Car Play and wirelessly charge your phone as it goes. Its Road Recognition system uses twin cameras to read the road ahead and make tiny adjustments to keep the ride as smooth as possible. Its makers say the Ghost in fact has more tech than any other Rolls-Royce. And those ‘small things’ even extend to the hub caps, which float so the RR is always upright.

And what would a Rolls-Royce be without crystal flutes and a chiller for something bubbly in the back?

Whether any Rolls-Royce could ever claim to be anything other than opulent with a straight face is debatable, but this machine does achieve effortless sophistication rather than obvious beauty.