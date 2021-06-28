Volkswagen to launch electric vehicles in region in ‘two-or-three years’

Electric Volkswagen vehicles could be spotted driving down Dubai’s Sheikh Zayed Road in the next two-or-three years, according to Victor Dalmau, managing director of Volkswagen Middle East.

The German automobile giant announced earlier this year that more than 70 percent of its Volkswagen brand’s sale in Europe will be electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030, up significantly from a previous target of 35 percent. While in the US and China, the company expects half of its sales to come from EVs by that date.

Dalmau told Arabian Business any roll-out in this region would depend on the alignment of “three variables” – the brand, customer demand and charging infrastructure.

He said: “From the three variables, I would say that, us being one of them, we are ready and we can start any time. We are witnessing the other two variables. And for the third one, the infrastructure, in the case of the Middle East, we’ve seen that in some of the countries, the governments are really starting to put a lot of investment into the infrastructure, which gives us the hope that we will be able then to launch the car as soon as possible because then customers will be more willing in accepting to buy a non-premium electrical car.”

Dalmau said that, on current metrics, he expected Volkswagen EVs to be operational in the Middle East “in two-or-three years”, although he cautioned that it would require a gradual launch as the three variables differed from country-to-country.

“The brand is ready for any country, but the infrastructure will not be developed at the same pace in every country and therefore customer awareness will accordingly not be at the same pace as well,” he said.

Volkswagen has also previously said it plans to invest around 16 billion euros ($19bn) in future trends such as “e-mobility, hybridisation and digitalisation” by 2025.

Victor Dalmau, managing director of Volkswagen Middle East

However, Dalmau conceded that the brand, which he described as “SUV-focused”, will witness continued growth in that sector, where it currently boasts four such vehicles, including the T-Roc, Teramont, Tiguan and Touareg.

Currently the SUV market in the Middle East is around 60 percent, while for Volkswagen it stands in the region of 80 percent.

Dalmau said: “We believe the Middle East will continue increasing this trend for SUVs and slowly reducing the sedans.”

After a year where vehicle sales industry-wide were hammered by the global coronavirus crisis, Dalmau has taken great confidence from the opening months of 2021 and revealed targeted growth for the year of around 20 percent compared to 2019’s numbers. The company has already launched three new vehicles – T-Roc, Teramont Facelift and Golf 8 GTI – while he admitted Ramadan sales were “slightly beyond our expectations”.

Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift

He said: “Ramadan we were at the level we were at five years ago in 2016. Obviously Ramadan is in the whole Middle East the highest season throughout the year so it’s very important from the purely sales perspective.”

However, in terms of an overall recovery, he added with a degree of caution: “We see it with optimism. We believe the recovery will continue. However, the situation is fragile and unstable. What gives us a good level of confidence is the tasks that the governments have been doing here in the region.

“But I would not be over-confident. You have to learn a bit from experiences and if you’d interviewed me one-and-a-half years ago I would have said the sky is the limit, and look what happened.”