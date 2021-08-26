General Motors driving digital retailing in region as online sales accelerate

Buying a car online has become increasingly popular over the last year. Following Covid-19 lockdowns that temporarily shuttered dealers, buyers are still looking to the internet even as in-person shopping becomes an option again.

Nearly 60 percent of potential car buyers under the age of 45 prefer to purchase their vehicle online, research from consulting firm McKinsey found. And even for those over age 65, around 45 percent would consider shopping online.

Automotive giant General Motors introduced their Shop.Click.Drive platform last year to adapt to the challenges Covid-19 presented and Sajed Sbeih, managing director commercial operations, General Motors Africa and Middle East, told Arabian Business that even in the period after March 2020, when lockdowns began to lift, purchases made on GM’s platform have increased.

“Prior to March 2020, there were only about 15 percent [of customers] that made a transaction,” he said. “Post-lockdown, we’ve seen that nearly double to 28 percent.”

To launch the new platform, GM hired for new roles for the local Africa and Middle East markets to accelerate the shift towards digital retailing.

“The pandemic created a lot of challenges but there was an opportunity there to adapt to the shift in the market,” Sbeih said.

In the second quarter of 2021, online sales have seen a 57 percent increase quarter-on-quarter. While GM’s global Q2 revenue hit $34.2 billion; in 2020, Q2 revenue was $16.8bn.

‘The digital journey’

For online automotive shoppers, customers are looking for the same experience, Sbeih said. But the process is obviously different.

McKinsey identified 900 individual touchpoints across websites, digital advertising, and customer relationship management systems that are built into the physical dealership.

“All these data points need to be connected. When we take the customer’s perspective into account, the customer just expects it all to work. And when it works, you get their full attention and some money with it,” the McKinsey report found.

Sajed Sbeih, managing director commercial operations, General Motors Africa and Middle East.

For GM, their focus is on delivering an “end-to-end solution for the customer”. From educating customers about offerings and options, to decision-making at the purchasing stage, to delivery options, all of it is integrated within the platform, Sbeih said.

“The platform also supports existing customers who want to trade in and customers looking for a credit or car loan,” he added.

For digital selling, the needs of the customer must be met in a different way; McKinsey found that “the journey must be multidimensional and multichannel or omnichannel”.

When asked how the digital experience can replicate the in-person shopping, Sbeih said that sales people can answer questions virtually and new technology has allowed for virtual test drives and 360-videos that show the cars’ interior and external features.

“There will always be people who want to go touch and feel, but the platform offers solutions for customers who are willing to take that journey online,” Sbeih said.