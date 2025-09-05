Aldar to build UAE’s first Tesla Experience Centre on Yas Island by 2027

Aldar has unveiled plans to develop the UAE’s first Tesla Experience Centre on Yas Island, bringing together a showroom, service centre and delivery hall under one roof.

The purpose-built, 5,000sqm facility will strengthen Tesla’s presence in the UAE by offering an integrated customer experience and optimised operations, while reinforcing Yas Island’s reputation as a prime base for global brands.

Jassem Saleh Busaibe, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Investment, said: “This build-to-suit development for one of the world’s most recognisable brands represents another step in the evolution of Aldar’s industrial and logistics offerings. It reflects the confidence global companies have in Aldar as a partner of choice, and in Yas Island as a strategic base for long-term growth.”

Tesla in the UAE

Pawel Trzpis, General Manager at Tesla Middle East, added: “We are excited to expand our operations in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the UAE, with our first purpose-built site. We look forward to welcoming our current and future customers to experience this site upon its public opening.

“This milestone solidifies our focus and commitment to expanding in the region.”

The facility will include:

170 parking spaces with 20 V4 Tesla Supercharger stalls

Integrated showroom, service, and delivery services

Aiming for Estidama 3 Pearl rating with Net Zero-aligned design features such as: Rooftop solar power High-efficiency HVAC systems Low-emission materials LED lighting Rainwater recycling systems for landscaping and operations



Located along the E12 highway with direct connections to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, the centre is scheduled for completion by 2027.

The project reflects Aldar’s growing role as a partner of choice for international brands and Tesla’s long-term commitment to expanding its footprint in the Middle East.