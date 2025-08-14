India’s Omega Seiki Mobility invests $25m to launch first EV assembly plant in Dubai

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM), a leading Indian electric vehicle manufacturer, has announced plans to open its first international electric vehicle assembly plant in Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), Dubai, investing AED92m ($25m) over the next five years to accelerate global expansion and meet rising demand for low-emission transport across the region.

The 42,000 sq ft facility — Jafza’s first EV assembly plant — will assemble OSM’s range of electric two- and three-wheelers, while also managing storage and distribution of auto components and spare parts.

Operations are expected to begin by the end of 2025.

Omega Seiki Mobility EV plant in Dubai

Strategically positioned to serve export markets across the Middle East and Africa, the plant will create more than 100 jobs in its initial phase and further strengthen UAE–India trade in clean technology.

Abdulla Al Hashmi, COO, Parks and Zones, DP World GCC, said: “More manufacturers are turning to Jafza to tap high-growth markets across the Middle East, Africa and beyond.

“With the MENA EV market projected to reach $14.5bn by 2029, driven by supporting government policies, rising demand and expanding infrastructure, this facility brings innovative mobility solutions closer to the region and underlines Dubai’s role as a global hub for the automotive sector.”

Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman of Omega Seiki Mobility, said: “This launch is a proud moment for us and fitting that it comes on Indian Independence Day. Jafza gives us unmatched connectivity to more than 2bn consumers and a business environment that enables speed, scale and sustainability.

“Through Dubai, we aim to make clean mobility accessible and commercially viable for partners across the Middle East and Africa.”

While the company’s immediate focus is on EVs, OSM also plans to roll out CNG-powered models in select African markets, citing the fuel’s practicality as a transitional clean energy option until EV infrastructure matures.

OSM’s product range includes the OSM Rage+ cargo three-wheeler and the OSM Stream passenger model, both offering ranges of up to 270 km, fast-charging and battery-swapping capabilities, and IoT-enabled fleet tracking and optimisation.

With more than 20,000 vehicles already on Indian roads and more than 160 dealerships, OSM will use Dubai as a global launchpad for its clean transport solutions.