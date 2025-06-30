INFINITI’s New Dawn initiative is driven by purpose and designed for tomorrow

Luxury automobile manufacturer, INFINITI, is stepping into a new era – an evolution it calls New Dawn, marking a transformative shift in brand identity, product innovation, and customer experience. The initiative is more than just a facelift; it’s a philosophy that reimagines what modern luxury should feel like. At the heart of this transition is an embrace of Japanese hospitality and craftsmanship, fused with the expectations and lifestyle of today’s premium car buyers – particularly in the Middle East.

Albert Khreiche, Managing Director of INFINITI Middle East, shares insight into the timing and inspiration behind the New Dawn initiative. “New Dawn marks a bold evolution for INFINITI—a refreshed identity rooted in Japanese hospitality and craftsmanship. It symbolizes a renewed product focus on modern luxury, design innovation, and customer-centric experiences – with the first proof point being the all-new INFINITI QX80, which was launched in the region last November, on INFINITI’s 35th anniversary.” The initiative as per Khreiche, was inspired by the need to realign INFINITI’s vision with the rapidly changing luxury automotive landscape. “As the brand approached this milestone anniversary, it was seen as the perfect time to introduce a bright new chapter that draws on INFINITI’s heritage while looking toward its future.”

This vision resonates especially well in the Middle East, where the appetite for innovation, performance, and elevated experiences is stronger than ever. The QX80, the first model released under New Dawn, sets the tone with cutting-edge technologies and segment-first features.

“Our latest product launches, such as the QX80—showcase a fresh design language, Google Built-In tech, and segment-first features like biometric climate control and individual audio. These innovations elevate comfort, safety, and connectivity,” says Khreiche. “INFINITI is evolving to offer a modern alternative in luxury, tech-forward, sensorially rich, and emotionally resonant. We’re speaking directly to customers seeking more than a car—they want a tailored experience.”

Navigating Market Challenges and Opportunities

While the Middle Eastern luxury automotive market offers immense potential, it also presents its share of challenges, namely, intense competition and ever-evolving consumer expectations.

“The luxury segment is highly competitive, and brand loyalty is hard-won. That said, INFINITI is uniquely positioned. Our new designs, tech-rich features, and hospitality-driven service appeal to regional tastes,” explains Khreiche. He emphasizes that products like the QX80 are specifically engineered for the region’s terrain and lifestyle. “By honoring cultural values, offering personalization, and building community through programs like INFINITI BEYOND, we can transform these challenges into long-term regional relevance and loyalty.”

To complement the New Dawn vision, INFINITI has rolled out INFINITI BEYOND, an exclusive membership program that redefines luxury ownership in the region.

“INFINITI BEYOND is an exclusive membership program designed to elevate the ownership experience. Tailored for the Middle East, it offers curated events, lifestyle perks and premium services. More than a loyalty scheme, it’s a lifestyle ecosystem that enhances every aspect of being an INFINITI owner. It signals our intent: luxury isn’t just what you drive, it’s how you live.”

With a focus on cultural alignment, BEYOND provides highly personalised experiences for its discerning clientele. “Unique benefits include personalised concierge support, exclusive events, and access to elite experiences—from fine dining to private wellness sessions. It’s about delivering delight beyond the drive. The program responds to a clear desire from the region’s clientele: they want ownership to feel seamless, personal, and culturally aligned. BEYOND is INFINITI’s answer—a luxury ecosystem shaped around those who live and lead with distinction.”

Environmental responsibility is another cornerstone of the brand’s forward strategy. Sustainability is more than a buzzword in INFINITI’s New Dawn strategy, it’s a core principle shaping future product development.

“Sustainability is central to INFINITI’s New Dawn. We’re aligned with Nissan’s Ambition 2030 and are moving toward a more diversified drive train line-up. The Vision Qe concept previewed our first all-electric model in 2023, earlier this year an electrified SUV was announced, while new vehicles like the QX80 adopt more efficient V6 powertrains. We’re integrating eco-conscious design, like energy-efficient lighting and lighter materials, without compromising on luxury,” says Khreiche. “This region is warming up to EVs, and INFINITI intends to be a premium choice in that space. We see sustainability not as a compromise, but as a path to create cleaner, smarter, and more human-centric luxury experiences.”

Human-Centered Innovation

As INFINITI looks to the future, the focus remains squarely on enhancing the human experience through technology. Innovations such as ProPILOT Assist and biometric personalization illustrate the brand’s commitment to intelligent mobility.

“INFINITI is investing in connected tech, semi-autonomous systems, and an electrified future. The QX80’s ProPILOT Assist, biometric climate control, and Google Built-In reflect this evolution. We are also embedding Japanese hospitality—Omotenashi—into vehicle and dealership experiences. This means intuitive controls, personalised settings, and retail environments that feel warm, not sterile,” Khreiche notes. “In the Middle East, where urban navigation, long drives and off-road capability matter, our vehicles are tuned for local needs. At every step, INFINITI is placing the customer at the center, using tech to enhance human experience, not overwhelm it. It’s mobility that is intelligent, effortless, and satisfying.”

As the luxury market matures, INFINITI is staying ahead by deeply understanding how consumer preferences are evolving.

“Today’s luxury car buyers in the Middle East seek more than status symbols. They want cutting-edge tech, personalization, and authenticity. SUVs and crossovers continue to dominate, especially coupe-like designs that blend utility with bold styling. Buyers also demand seamless connectivity and experiences that reflect their identity,” says Khreiche. INFINITI is adapting by launching products like the QX80, enhancing tech integration, and offering human-first services like BEYOND. “We’re also investing in storytelling and experiences that celebrate local culture. It’s not just about the car. It’s about how that car fits into a life well-lived.”

INFINITI’s New Dawn is carefully attuned to the cultural and lifestyle nuances of the Middle East, from climate-ready engineering to regional brand ambassadors.

“New Dawn embraces the region’s values of hospitality, adventure, and elegance. INFINITI’s design language and services respect the way people live here. We’ve added features tailored to desert conditions, offered exclusive events through BEYOND, and celebrated regional identity in many ways, including introducing Saudi Arabian film producer and philanthropist, Mohamed Al Turki as our regional Chief Luxury Ambassador,” says Khreiche. “INFINITI’s current and upcoming vehicle line-up embodies this spirit—blending performance, design, and innovation. INFINITI is not just delivering cars to the Middle East. We’re delivering a brand that resonates deeply and evolves in harmony with the needs of customers in the region.”

INFINITI’s New Dawn is more than a campaign, it’s a comprehensive reinvention. With the region’s rapidly shifting tastes and technology, the brand is positioning itself as a luxurious, human-centric, and future-ready choice for Middle Eastern customers who expect nothing less than extraordinary.