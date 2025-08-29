Late Saudi Billionaire’s stunning McLaren collection sold

A collection of McLaren supercars once owned by late Saudi billionaire Mansour Ojjeh has been purchased by a single buyer.

The collection of 20 high-spec McLaren road cars was kept intact and bought by a single buyer, according to broker Tom Hartley Jr.

The collection included limited edition and final models and had attractedsignificantinterestfrom potential buyers.

Saudi billionaire’s McLaren collection sold

A statement from Tom Hartley Jr said: “We are delighted to announce that the sale of the extraordinary Mansour Ojjeh McLaren Collection has now been agreed.

“This unique assembly of 20 McLaren road cars, each the final chassis of its model, most in unused, factory-fresh condition, has captivated automotive connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike.

“Featuring the crown jewel, the last McLaren F1 ever built, which was specified in the bespoke colour of “Yquem” (now renowned as Mansour Orange), alongside standout examples such as the P1 GTR, Speedtail, Senna variants, Sabre, Elva, and more.

“It represents the most significant collection of McLaren road cars ever assembled.

“The agreed sale sees the entire collection pass to a single buyer, with the price remaining undisclosed. Notably, the collection attracted world-record offers for many individual chassis, but both the Ojjeh family and our team were resolute in our commitment to keeping the cars together as one complete and historic ensemble”.

The collection comprised: