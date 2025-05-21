UAE car buyers prioritise warranty, sustainability in brand trust, survey

Warranty, servicing costs and fuel efficiency, alongside environmental sustainability, have emerged as the most influential factors shaping trust in car brands among UAE residents, a recent survey said.

Alongside these priorities, advanced technology and features (33 per cent), local presence and after-sales service (32 per cent), and resale value (31 per cent) also emerged as critical factors in building consumer trust, according to the recent survey conducted by Volkswagen Abu Dhabi.

UAE car buyers’ priorities

The findings shed light on evolving preferences among consumers, who are increasingly prioritising long-term ownership value, maintenance affordability, and eco-conscious choices when making car-buying decisions.

The country of origin (i.e. European, Japanese, Chinese) and brand legacy were also cited as key points of consideration for 29 per cent and 24 per cent of respondents, respectively, highlighting that reputation and heritage remain key to consumer decision-making.

While most results were consistent among respondents of all age groups, consumers aged 45 and above placed more value on practicality, with half (50 per cent) citing warranty and servicing costs as the most important factor.

On the other hand, younger consumers (18–24) appear to be more influenced by a brand’s legacy (30 per cent) and media reviews and word of mouth (20 per cent).

“As the automotive market in the UAE is consistently evolving with new entrants joining the playing field, it’s increasingly important to remain informed about evolving customer preferences and tailoring offerings to retain existing customers and attract new ones,” said Jordan Walker, General Manager at Volkswagen Abu Dhabi.

“The findings of this survey reaffirm existing trends which we know to be true – customers seek value for money and excellent after-sales service,” he said.

Commissioned by Volkswagen Abu Dhabi, the YouGov survey polled over 1,000 respondents across the UAE.