Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show 2025: $1m gold-plated car wows Sharjah crowds

A $1m gold-plated car is among the dazzling exhibits on show at Sharjah’s Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show .

With more than 500 exhibitors and leading local and international brands, the exhibition provides a premier venue to explore rare gold pieces, luxury watches, and signature diamond collections, and will continue through June 1, 2025.

Among the highlights of this edition is a gold-plated car presented by Al Romaizan Gold and Jewellery.

Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show in Sharjah

Nicknamed “Gold-Zilla” for its looks and powerful performance, this extraordinarily rare piece is valued at nearly AED3.67m ($1m), offering a unique blend of mechanical power and dynamic artistic innovation.

Based on a 2014 Nissan GT-R, the vehicle is fully covered in intricate 24K gold-plated engravings. This one-of-a-kind creation was designed by Japan’s Kuhl Racing and Japanese artist Takahiko Izawa, with the entire body hand-engraved before being finished in gold.

It took more than 2,000 hours to complete the detailed work.

The 55th Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show also features a distinguished presence by the Italian pavilion, with a total footprint of 708sqm across the exhibition.

The pavilion hosts nearly 50 exhibitors, including some of Italy’s most renowned companies, brands, and designers in the gold and jewellery industry.

The exhibition in Sharjah is open to visitors on Friday from 3pm to 10pm, and on Saturday and Sunday from 1pm to 10pm.

It features brands and designers representing a diverse range of countries, including: